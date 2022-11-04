No. 1 Broadneck field hockey gets revenge, knocks out defending state champ No. 5 Severna Park, 3-1, in 4A quarterfinal

Broadneck Bruins midfielder Chloe Page (12) shadows Severna Park Falcons midfielder Maddie Evans as she brings the ball upfield during the MPSSAA Class 4A state quarterfinal field hockey game at Lawrence E. Knight Stadium Friday., Nov. 4, 2022. (Karl Merton Ferron/Baltimore Sun Staff) (Karl Merton Ferron/The Baltimore Sun)

The Broadneck field hockey team entered Friday night’s Class 4A state quarterfinal perfect through 17 games, using its uncanny speed and athleticism to outscore opponents by an average of five goals.

Yet, a bitter memory from last season always lingered in the background.

On Friday, the top-ranked and host Bruins quickly washed away the pain of last year’s season-ending loss to Severna Park — decided on a single penalty stroke — by scoring twice in the first 2:56 to take a lead they would never relinquish in a 3-1 win over the defending state champions.

“That’s all we were thinking about,” senior Arden Hunteman said. “To lose on a stroke last year and miss out on the chance for a championship. ... After we lost that game we were talking about seeing them again this year. This is the full-circle moment.”

Broadneck (18-0), the No. 25 team in the nation according to MAX Field Hockey, advances to Wednesday night’s Class 4A semifinals, which will take place at Paint Branch High in Burtonsville at a time to be determined. There, the Bruins will face Whitman, a 2-1 winner over Urbana.

They used a torrid start to get there.

Severna Park defender Ava Drexler-Amey, left, follows Broadneck defender Emily Ernst during a Class 4A state quarterfinal Friday at Lawrence E. Knight Stadium. (Karl Merton Ferron/The Baltimore Sun)

Hunteman gave Broadneck the lead just 1:09 into the game on a hard shot from the left side, then fed Jess Kopernick just 1:47 later to make it 2-0. By the time sophomore Faith Everett intercepted an attempted clear deep in Severna Park’s end and scored 1:38 into the second quarter, the Bruins had all the momentum they needed.

“We talked about how important it would be to have a strong start,” Broadneck coach Shannon Hanratty said. “The game of field hockey is a lot about swinging momentum, so we wanted to make sure we grabbed the momentum as best as we could in the beginning. We tried to set that tone from the get-go, and we couldn’t have asked for a better tone-setter.”

For the No. 5 Falcons (11-6), who were chasing their record 26th state title, the start was a worst-case scenario.

“I don’t know if we were nervous when we got here. ... They are an undefeated team, and we have a lot of respect for them,” Severna Park coach Shannon Garden said. “You can’t let a good team get ahead on you that easily, and they’re a great team. There’s no doubt in my mind that team is going to win the state championship.”

The Falcons played markedly better in the second half, scoring their only goal with 6:21 left when Ava Drexler-Amey deflected in a long shot from Meredith Schepens. But they also missed several opportunities, failing to score on any of their nine penalty corners.

Broadneck forward Katelyn Kearns (3) watches a shot by midfielder Faith Everett find a hole past Severna Park goalkeeper Charlotte Kramer (9) and defender Meredith Schepens (19) for a goal during the a Class 4A state quarterfinal Friday at Lawrence E. Knight Stadium. (Karl Merton Ferron/The Baltimore Sun)

“We did not have a lot of girls on the post, which was our biggest issue,” Drexler-Amey said. “We missed a bunch of girls on that.”

“Once they settled down and started playing our game, it went pretty well,” Garden said. “The second half was ours.”

Broadneck sophomore goalie Mia Moody played a huge role in keeping the Falcons at bay, making 11 saves, including several from point-blank range.

The Bruins had topped the Falcons, 3-1, in their regular-season matchup last month.

“Mia had a huge game tonight,” Hanratty said. “They had opportunities, and if they had gotten goals there it might’ve swung momentum in their direction.”

Goals: SP-Drexler-Amey; B-Hunteman, Kopernick, Everett.

Assists: SP-Schepens; B-Hunteman.

Saves: SP-Kramer 16; B-Moody 11.

Half: Broadneck 3-0.