Broadneck girls lacrosse dominates Bethesda-Chevy Chase, 17-4, in Class 4A final to win second straight state title

Defending state champion Broadneck girls lacrosse didn’t take the easy route back to Loyola Maryland’s Ridley Athletic Complex.

To book a return trip to Thursday night’s Class 4A state final, the Bruins first had to survive a schedule that included dates with Class 3A champion Marriotts Ridge, Class 2A champion Century and Class 3A runner-up Severna Park, among others.

It was a brutal road, for sure, with a few bumps along the way. Once reaching its destination, however, Broadneck’s challenging season paid off with handsome rewards.

The No. 7 Bruins dominated overmatched Bethesda-Chevy Chase, with junior Lexi Dupcak winning the game’s first nine draws to herself and the Anne Arundel County power building a 10-goal lead — prompting a running clock by late in the first half — in a 17-4 win for their second straight state championship.

“It’s huge,” Bruins coach Katy Kelley said of the importance of playing a tough schedule. “We learned a little bit about ourselves in those games. ... I think that grew them as players and us as coaches. ... You’re not going to grow as lacrosse players if you don’t have that.”

The Bruins (17-3) have won five state titles — all since 2002 — in seven trips to the finals. And, unlike last year’s one-goal win over Arundel, this one was never in doubt.

Led by midfielder Dupcak, Broadneck took command from the early moments, with the Maryland commit winning the first four draws and scoring a pair of goals in the first 2:58 to give the Bruins a 3-0 lead.

As Dupcak continued to dominate, finishing with three goals, that lead continued to balloon. Broadneck closed the half with nine straight goals and kept the Barons off the board for more than 21 minutes. All told, the Bruins won 17 of 21 draws.

Broadneck girls lacrosse players celebrate after winning the Class 4A state championship against Bethesda-Chevy Chase. (Terrance Williams / Capital Gazette)

“It’s about the people in the circle, too,” Dupcak said. “I try to get it to myself, but it’s the way that they position themselves that, if I know where it’s going, I can just run right there and it’s not really a battle. It’s kind of a one-v-one or two-v-two, so it’s easier.”

“I think we have such confidence in her on the draw,” Kelley said of Dupcak. “It’s just a confidence thing for the whole team. You have possession, it’s the key to the game.”

The Barons’ Lizzie Coyle, who faced Dupcak for much of the night in the draw circle, said the junior’s athleticism was hard to match.

“She’s just a very quick, good player,” Coyle said. “She was just a fast player and we couldn’t get to her.”

Bethesda-Chevy Chase (13-5), making its first-ever trip to the finals, struggled with possession all night and found itself down 15-2 midway through the second half before winning a pair of draws and scoring on goals by Cella Shanley and Claire Leadman.

The Bruins played without the majority of their starters for most of the second half, though Kelley put many back in for the final two minutes so they could be on the field at the end. It was a fitting tribute to a group of players who battled throughout the season.

Broadneck’s Lexi Dupcak scores a goal during the first half of the Class 4A state championship against Bethesda-Chevy Chase. (Terrance Williams / Capital Gazette)

Lily Trout, Mary Moore, Julia Sokolowski and Lilly Kelley also scored two goals each for the Bruins, who also got a goal and five assists from Sam Lavorini and three assists each from Kelley and Moore.

“I feel like our [offense] just works really well together,” Lavorini said. “Everyone is cutting and open and just looking in the middle. They always know how to get shots off and catch hard passes.”

The win followed a season in which Broadneck suffered all three of its losses against teams that advanced to the state finals, including a pair of losses to Class 3A runner-up Severna Park and one to Class 2A champion Century. There also were wins over Marriotts Ridge, which on Wednesday edged Severna Park for the Class 3A title, and Cape Henlopen, which was playing for a Delaware state title Thursday night.

“They didn’t always go our way this year,” Kelley said. “Last year we were a little more lucky, I guess I’ll say. But that’s what it’s all about — you want to compete with the best. You want to have games that are tough.”

Injuries also were a part of the season. Senior defender Molly Yeomans played in her first game since tearing her ACL in last year’s state semifinal, scoring a goal late in the second half.

In addition, senior attacker Sophia Facciponti also scored moments before Yeomans, stepping onto the field for the first time since her freshman year on junior varsity after suffering three ACL tears. And teammate Peyton Baldwin, a senior defender, underwent ACL surgery Thursday morning after suffering her own injury earlier in the playoffs.

“I think that’s the asset is our depth from end to end and the confidence going into this run” Kelley said.

Goals: BCC — Adams, Coyle, Shanley, Leadman. B — Dupcak 3, Sokolowski 2, Trout 2, Moore 2, Kelley 2, Orso, Lavorini, Baldwin, Miller, Facciponti, Yeomans. Assists: B — Lavorini 5, Kelley 3, Moore 3, Baldwin, Sokolowski. Saves: BCC — Morton 6; B — Rand 4, Alperstein 2. Half: Broadneck, 12-1.