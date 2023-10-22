No. 2 Broadneck field hockey beats No. 3 Crofton, 3-2, in inaugural Anne Arundel County championship showcase

Thank you for supporting our journalism. This article is available exclusively for our subscribers, who help fund our work at The Baltimore Sun.

Broadneck's Mady Quigley moves in between Crofton defenders Karryn Dean, left, and Bree Riggs before scoring late in the second half during field hockey in the Anne Arundel County Championships at Annapolis High School Saturday, Oct. 21, 2023. Broadneck won 3-2. (John Gillis/for Capital Gazette)

Few field hockey teams in the Baltimore area know each other better than No. 2 Broadneck and No. 3 Crofton. A large number of players on the Anne Arundel County powers spend the bulk of their year competing together on club teams, then spend their fall season battling each other on opposite sides.

On Saturday, the two state champions met in the finals of the inaugural Anne Arundel County Public Schools County Championship Showcase. Following an evenly matched, back-and-forth affair, it would be no surprise if the teams meet again in the late stages of the upcoming state tournament.

Junior Katelyn Kearns nailed a penalty stroke with 9:02 to play, giving defending Class 4A champion Broadneck a lead it never relinquished in a 3-2 win over the 3A champion Cardinals at Annapolis High School.

It marked the second time in three weeks the Bruins scored a one-goal win over Crofton, which for the first time in its brief existence will compete against them at the Class 4A level during the postseason.

“We will see them again,” Broadneck senior Mady Quigley said. “We just have to play as a team and trust each other, no matter what. We just need to keep playing.”

That wasn’t an issue for either team Saturday.

The Broadneck field hockey team takes a selfie after beating Crofton in the Anne Arundel County championship at Annapolis High School on Saturday. (John Gillis/for Capital Gazette)

Broadneck (13-1), which is ranked No. 17 in the nation by MAX Field Hockey, took the lead midway through the second quarter when junior Cayman Holmes tipped in a feed from Kearns on the left post, but Crofton answered 1:54 later when junior Mary-Cate Parks scored off a cross from Olivia Feeley.

From there, both teams had several chances to jump on top, including a penalty stroke by Crofton’s Kylie Corcoran that missed wide left with no time remaining in the third quarter, but the score remained deadlocked until Kearns was awarded a penalty stroke early in the fourth. Crofton coach Amy Skrickus said she was told by referees the stroke was the result of “two obstruction calls at once” on a scoring opportunity.

Kearns then fired a low shot that snuck into the cage to the right of goalie Ryleigh Osborne.

“It was huge,” Bruins coach Shannon Hanratty said. “There’s so much pressure in those moments. I’m really proud of Katelyn for being able to settle herself and do what she does, because it can be a huge momentum change. As easy as it might appear, you still have to execute it.”

Kearns said hours of practice helped prepare her for the opportunity.

“I try going different places at practice, see what I’m feeling. Then when I walk up I can be ready to go wherever I think would be [the right place],” Kearns said. “Just having my team behind me supporting me really helps.”

Broadneck's Mady Quigley moves in between Crofton defenders Karryn Dean, left, and Bree Riggs before scoring late in the second half. (John Gillis/for Capital Gazette)

Crofton (10-2), whose only losses this season have come to Broadneck, nearly pulled even on a shot by forward Charlotte DeForest that Bruins goalie Mia Moody knocked away with her glove. The Bruins then extended their lead to 3-1 when Quigley added a goal from the right side with 4:30 left.

Though Corcoran added a late goal, the deficit was too much.

“Sometimes the ball bounces your way, and sometimes it doesn’t,” Skrickus said. “I think we played lights-out. We had the heart; we had the hustle. It just didn’t bounce our way today.”

Depending on playoff seeding, the teams could meet for a third time this season in the Class 4A state quarterfinals, semifinals or finals.

Hanratty said the familiarity is sure to produce another classic.

“[The familiarity] just adds to it,” Hanratty said. “A lot of these girls play club together year-round, so you could take these two teams and make up some of the top two to three teams in our club world. I think that also builds and fosters the respect we have for them as athletes and competitors.”

Goals: C-Parks, Corcoran; B-Holmes, Kearns, Quigley.

Assists: C-Feeley; B-Kearns.

Saves: C-Osborne 7; B-Moody, 9.

Half: Tied, 1-1.