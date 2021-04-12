Longtime Mount Saint Joe basketball assistant Doug Nicholas returns to Boys’ Latin as new head coach

“I’ve been around and learned from one of the all-time best high school coaches [in Clatchey] — there’s no doubt about that and I’m really excited about this opportunity. Cliff Rees did a super job laying a foundation here moving up to the A Conference and I’m just going to pick up where he left off,” said Nicholas. “We have a great nucleus of players, great kids and I coached them in the middle school for 10 years, so I know every kid on this team at this point. If we can mix those guys with some new players, I think we’re really going to have something. So we’re building for the long haul … we want to be consistent like we’ve done at St. Joe and I really think it’s a great opportunity here to do that.”