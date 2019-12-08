The Seahawks won the Anne Arundel County championships before finishing third at the 4A Central region meet and third at the 4A state meet. They are led by Sam Keeny, who won the 4A state championship in cross country and should compete in the 1,600 and 3,200, as well as Corey Troxler, the state champion in the pole vault who also scored in the long jump at the state meet.