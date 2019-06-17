2019 All-Metro boys outdoor track and field Performer of the Year: Jalen Stanton, Century

Saying that Jalen Stanton can do a little bit of everything might be an understatement.

The senior had an outstanding and busy spring for Century, helping the Knights on and off the track. He also played lacrosse, helping the Knights reach the state championship game before falling to Glenelg.

Century finished second in the state in outdoor track and field, as Oakdale took the team title in Class 2A.

At the state meet, Stanton won the 2A 110-meter hurdles in a record time of 14.14 seconds. Stanton also captured the 100 in 10.81. Plus, the senior ran the anchor leg of Century’s 400 relay that took third in that event. He also won the high jump with a leap of 6 feet, 4 inches.

In the 2A lacrosse title game, Stanton led Century with three goals in an 11-7 loss to Glenelg. He also was a wide receiver on the football team last fall and won All-Metro Performer of the Year honors in indoor track.

“I have pretty high standards for myself,” he said earlier this spring. “Getting in the top three is good, but I want to win. If I don’t win, then I’m losing.”

Up next for Stanton will be lacrosse at Lynn University, a Division II school in Boca Raton, Fla. He also is going to run unattached in college track competitions.