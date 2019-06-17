2019 All-Metro boys outdoor track and field first and second teams

First team

Damon Brockenberry

Hammond, senior

» Brockenberry was a force in the 400-meter run and helped in other events

» Won the Class 2A 400 at the state meet in a time of 11.01 seconds

» Also captured the 100 (10.92) and the 400 (48.5) at the Howard County championship meet

» Finished third in the 100 and fourth in the 200 at the state meet

Alex Chaisson

Severna Park, senior

» Gave the Falcons help in the 800 and relays and will be going to North Carolina State

» Took second in the state in the Class 4A 800, falling to All-Metro pick Drew Dailey of Dulaney by just 0.44 seconds

» Also ran on the 3,200 relay team that won the state title in Class 4A

» Won the Anne Arundel County (1:58.90) and Class 4A East Region titles (1:55.46) in the 800

Preston Duffield

Meade, senior

» Performed well in both the shot put and discus in big meets

» Won the shot put at the state meet in Class 4A (55 feet, 1 inch) and also took second in the discus

» At the Class 4A East Region meet, Duffield won the shot put (52-10) and the discus (152-5)

» Going to Frostburg State to play football

Drew Dailey

Dulaney, senior

» Co-coach Chad Boyle said Dailey might be the best middle-distance runner he’s coached during his 23 years at Dulaney

» Won the 800 (1:54.30) and the 1,600 (4:14.60) state titles in Class 4A championship meet

» Pulled off the same double at the Baltimore County and Class 4A North Region meets and ran on relays

» Going to Shippensburg (Pa.) to run

Joseph Ewan

Mervo, senior

» Had a great spring after running strongly indoors

» Won the 100 (10.81) and the 200 (22.10) in Class 4A at the state championship meet

» Took the 200 (22.47) and the 400 (50.38) at the Baltimore City title meet

» Also won the 100 (10.88) at the Class 4A North Region meet

Camden Gilmore

Loyola Blakefield, senior

» Developed into one of the top distance runners in the metro area

» Won the MIAA A Conference title in the 800 (1:54.27), 1,600 (4:14.66) and 3,200 (9:18.65)

» Also took first in the 1,600 at the Johns Hopkins Invitational

» Going to Georgetown to run

Josh Green

Gilman, sophomore

» Helped Gilman win the MIAA A Conference title with his work in the field events

» Won the triple jump with an effort of 46-4, a victory by nearly a foot better than Calvert Hall’s Ty Trinh

» Also took fifth in the long jump at that meet

» Finished second in the triple jump at the Woodward Relays

Rodney Gross

Overlea, senior

» Improved in both the shot put and discus

» Took first in the Class 1A North Region meet in the discus with a throw of 130-5.5 and was third in the shot put

» Won the Class 1A discus with a personal best of 153-3, more than 14 feet better than his previous top mark

» Also took third in the state meet at the shot put with a personal-best 49-1

Ali Ilupeju

Arundel, junior

» Gave Arundel plenty of help in the long and triple jumps, especially in the postseason

» Swept the long jump and triple jump in the Anne Arundel and Class 4A East Region meets with efforts of 21-11.75 and 42-9.75 in the former and 21-6 and 45-0 in the latter

» At the state meet, took second in both the long and triple jumps

» Also ran in the 100 and on relays for the Wildcats

Owen Johnson

Calvert Hall, junior

» Johnson had a solid outdoor season after running well in the winter and winning the MIAA A title in cross county

» Took second in the 3,200 in the MIAA A Conference title meet

» Also finished third in the 1,600 at that meet, just behind winner Camden Gilmore of Loyola Blakefield and Beck Wittstadt from Gilman

» Finished in the top five in four events at the MIAA championship meet

Josiah Nielsen

Dulaney, senior

» Capped a big senior season with a strong performance at state meet

» Won the Class 4A high jump with a leap of 6-9 (school record) and even tried for 7-0, but just missed

» Won the high jump in every meet and also took first in long jump several times

» Headed to Central Missouri

Corey Troxler

South River, junior

» Helped the Seahawks come up with points in different events, especially the pole vault

» Came away with pole vault victories in the Anne Arundel (13-8), Class 4A East (13-5) and state meets

» Set a personal record at the state meet, winning Class 4A with a vault of 14-6

» Also competed in the 110 hurdles and took second in the high jump in the Class 4A East Region meet

Almighty Williamson

Digital Harbor, senior

» Developed into a versatile performer who gave the Rams help in several places

» Captured the Class 3A state title in the 110 hurdles (14.24) in the championship meet

» Also took second in the 100 at the state meet and ran on the 400 relay that did not score

» Participated in eight different events or relays

Second team

Loick Amouzou, Hammond, junior

Rafi Cason, Oakland Mills, senior

Garrison Clark, Severna Park, senior

Taishaun Craddock, Dundalk, junior

Joshua Gerber, Manchester Valley, senior

Thomas Hamby, Dundalk, senior

Chase McGeehan, River Hill, senior

Adam Madro, Dulaney, junior

Marquis Miller, Milford Mill, sophomore

Joseph Queen, Franklin, senior

Keith Roberts, Gilman, senior

Dont’e Thornton, Mount Saint Joseph, sophomore

Teddy Wimberly, Mount Saint Joseph, junior

Beck Wittstadt, Gilman, sophomore