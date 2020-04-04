2019-20 All-Metro Boys Indoor Track Coach of the Year Peter Frein led Calvert Hall to title run

Peter Frein
Calvert Hall
They have been awarding indoor track championships in the Maryland Interscholastic Athletic Association since the 1996-97 season, and Calvert Hall finally got their first crown in 2019, defeating Gilman, 139-97.5.
While last year’s team fared well all season long, this season’s title run by the Cardinals had a different feel.
“Last year we kind of dominated throughout the whole season," Calvert Hall coach Peter Frein said. "This year we really didn’t win a meet until the championship meet.”
Part of the Cardinals’ lack of a victory during the regular season can be attributed to the difficulty of their schedule as they split their squad to compete at a variety of invitational meets around the Mid-Atlantic, including the Liberty Premier Invitational in Virginia and the Montgomery Invitational just a week before to the MIAA championship meet.
“It’s always been a mission of ours to seek out competition with the best of the best,” Frein said. “Whether that means traveling to Virginia or traveling three hours to New York, we are going to do what it takes to get our guys in situations to challenge them the best.”
The proof was a resounding 163.83-109.5 win over Gilman to repeat as champions, getting wins all across the spectrum of events.
After leading the Cardinals to team titles in cross country and indoor track, Frein and his staff are hopeful for an opportunity to make conference history.
"I think this senior class solidified the program as one of the best in the state of Maryland,” Frein said. "If we were able to capture the MIAA outdoor track and field championship, it would be the first time in history that a team has won cross country, indoor and outdoor. Our guys take a lot of pride in this so that’s the target they set, so hopefully they achieve that.”