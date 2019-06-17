2019 All-Metro boys outdoor track and field Co-Coaches of the Year: Eric Benjamin and Chad Boyle, Dulaney

Eric Benjamin and Chad Boyle guided Dulaney to second place in the Class 2A state meet for the second straight season. The Lions came closer to the title, though, as they finished 19 points behind Northwest.

Dulaney was trying for its first outdoor state title since 1969 and stayed in the hunt both days, but Northwest simply had too much depth. Still, Boyle said he and Benjamin both loved the effort of their team.

“This year, Northwest knew we were there,” Boyle said. “I’m really proud of these kids. They meshed well. They did their part, and we got points from a lot of places.”

Dulaney came into the state meet after strong performances, winning the Baltimore County championship as well as the Class 4A North Region crown. The Lions compiled 151 points in the county meet, crushing the field and scoring a 91-point victory.

Then, in the region meet, Dulaney beat Howard, 131-93. That gave the Lions some momentum heading into the states, where Dulaney performed well, getting good efforts from Drew Dailey, Josiah Nilsen and others.

It’s the fourth straight season the Lions swept Baltimore County and region meets. Overall, Boyle has coached the Lions for 23 years while Benjamin has been with them for five.