xml:space="preserve">
Hammond's Loick Amouzou clips the final hurdle but still finishes in first in the finals of the boys 110 hurdles during the Howard County Track and Field Championships at Long Reach High School on Tuesday, May 7.
Hammond's Loick Amouzou clips the final hurdle but still finishes in first in the finals of the boys 110 hurdles during the Howard County Track and Field Championships at Long Reach High School on Tuesday, May 7. (Brian Krista / Baltimore Sun Media Group)

Loick Amouzou

Hammond, senior

Advertisement

Amouzou finished second in the 55 hurdles in the 2A state championships last winter and continued to progress outdoors last spring, finishing second at the 2A state meet in the 110 and 300 hurdles. He ran a 14.02 in the 110 hurdles at the New Balance Nationals Outdoor last spring, the second best time in the state.

Taishaun Craddock

Dundalk, senior

[More from sports] Behind Cowan’s late heroics, No. 3 Maryland storms back to beat Illinois, 59-58, in Big Ten opener »

Craddock scored in four events at the 3A state championships last season, finishing eighth in the 55 dash, fourth in the 55 hurdles, sixth in the 300 dash and seventh as the anchor leg on the 800 relay team. Craddock also finished third in the 3A state meet outdoors in the 110 and 300 hurdles.

Owen Johnson

Calvert Hall, senior

Johnson finished second last season to Camden Gilmore of Loyola Blakefield in the 1,600 and 3,200 last season while also running the fifth fastest mile time of the season, a 4:24.36 at the Montgomery Invitational. Johnson also won the MIAA cross country championship this fall while leading the Cardinals to a team title.

Sam Keeny

[More from sports] Los Angeles Lakers take on Ravens’ ‘Nobody Cares, Work Harder’ mantra »

South River, senior

Keeny ran a 4:21.55 in the 1,600 to capture the Anne Arundel County title last season, the fifth fastest time in the state. He also ran the second fastest 3,200 in the state at the Montgomery Invitational in 9:13.90. He won the 4A state cross country title while breaking the Hereford course record.

Anish Nanjappa

River Hill, senior

Nanjappa finished second in the 3,200 at the 2A state meet last season and third in the same event outdoors. Nanjappa is coming off an undefeated cross country season, culminating in his second consecutive state championship.

[More from sports] Orioles’ Mike Elias sees Villar, Bundy trades as a necessary part of plan »

Tanner Piotrowski

Advertisement

Arundel, senior

Piotrowski ran a 1:58.16 to win the Anne Arundel 800 title last season, the third fastest time in the state, and claimed the 4A state title in 1:58.83. Piotrowski won the Anne Arundel cross country title and finished second in the state at the 4A cross country meet.

Aaron Ray

Loyola Blakefield, junior

[More from sports] ‘That’s something I do on video games’: Inside Terps’ Aaron Wiggins’ highlight-reel dunk against Notre Dame »

Ray won the MIAA indoor long jump championship and finished second in the 55 dash last season. He also won the MIAA 200 title outdoors last spring. Ray’s 22 feet, 2½ inch leap at the Eastern States Indoor Championships was the third longest jump in the state last season.

Dont’e Thornton

Mount Saint Joseph, junior

Thornton might be the best all-around jumper in the area, if not the MIAA. Thornton won last year’s indoor high jump and triple jump championships while finishing second in the long jump, an event he won at the MIAA outdoor track championships last spring.

Corey Troxler

[More from sports] ‘It’s not ideal, but we’re winning’: Being a Ravens receiver a test of patience, preparedness »

South River, senior

Troxler is the defending 4A state champion in the pole vault both indoors and outdoors. He also scored in the high jump at the 4A indoor state championships last year. He cleared 14 feet at the Montgomery Invitational last winter, tied for the fourth best jump in the state.

Caleb Zylka

Bel Air, senior

Zylka finished second in the 3,200 in both the indoor and outdoor 3A state meets last season. He also won the Upper Chesapeake Bay Athletic Conference and 3A North Regional championships in cross country.

Other notables

Kevin Baranoski, Harford Tech, junior

Corey Crawford, Franklin, senior

Nick Engleman, Severna Park, senior

Jake Gelfand, Severna Park, junior

Josiah Grant, Mervo, senior

Cory Gray, Towson, senior

Collin Greene, Howard, senior

Kai Herbert, Mount Saint Joseph, senior

Julian Howard, Archbishop Curley, senior

Elijah Jarvis, Western Tech, junior

Jalen Jasmin, Reservoir, senior

Nick Jones, Manchester Valley, senior

William Jones, Mount Hebron, junior

John Kettula, South Carroll, senior

Cole LaPierre, Francis Scott Key, senior

Adam Madro, Dulaney, senior

Ryan Miller, Archbishop Spalding, senior

Ryan Moore, Calvert Hall, junior

Brandon Moreland, Chesapeake-BC, senior

Cooper Neal, Century, senior

Zachary Newton, Randallstown, senior

Korede Otusajo, Milford Mill, sophomore

Spencer Pett, McDonogh, senior

Von Reames, Franklin, junior

Carson Sloat, Severna Park, junior

Thomas Smith IV, Calvert Hall, sophomore

Peter Sorensen, Towson, junior

Jhaden Sydnor, Calvert Hall, senior

Spencer Tate, Broadneck, senior

Sean Tucker, Calvert Hall, senior

Kimball Tyler, Long Reach, senior

Austin Weltz, River Hill, junior

Breez Wigfield, Milford Mill, junior

Jordan Williams, Dundalk, senior

Latest High School sports

Beck Wittstadt, Gilman, junior

Recommended on Baltimore Sun

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement