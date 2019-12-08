Loick Amouzou
Hammond, senior
Amouzou finished second in the 55 hurdles in the 2A state championships last winter and continued to progress outdoors last spring, finishing second at the 2A state meet in the 110 and 300 hurdles. He ran a 14.02 in the 110 hurdles at the New Balance Nationals Outdoor last spring, the second best time in the state.
Taishaun Craddock
Dundalk, senior
Craddock scored in four events at the 3A state championships last season, finishing eighth in the 55 dash, fourth in the 55 hurdles, sixth in the 300 dash and seventh as the anchor leg on the 800 relay team. Craddock also finished third in the 3A state meet outdoors in the 110 and 300 hurdles.
Owen Johnson
Calvert Hall, senior
Johnson finished second last season to Camden Gilmore of Loyola Blakefield in the 1,600 and 3,200 last season while also running the fifth fastest mile time of the season, a 4:24.36 at the Montgomery Invitational. Johnson also won the MIAA cross country championship this fall while leading the Cardinals to a team title.
Sam Keeny
South River, senior
Keeny ran a 4:21.55 in the 1,600 to capture the Anne Arundel County title last season, the fifth fastest time in the state. He also ran the second fastest 3,200 in the state at the Montgomery Invitational in 9:13.90. He won the 4A state cross country title while breaking the Hereford course record.
Anish Nanjappa
River Hill, senior
Nanjappa finished second in the 3,200 at the 2A state meet last season and third in the same event outdoors. Nanjappa is coming off an undefeated cross country season, culminating in his second consecutive state championship.
Tanner Piotrowski
Arundel, senior
Piotrowski ran a 1:58.16 to win the Anne Arundel 800 title last season, the third fastest time in the state, and claimed the 4A state title in 1:58.83. Piotrowski won the Anne Arundel cross country title and finished second in the state at the 4A cross country meet.
Aaron Ray
Loyola Blakefield, junior
Ray won the MIAA indoor long jump championship and finished second in the 55 dash last season. He also won the MIAA 200 title outdoors last spring. Ray’s 22 feet, 2½ inch leap at the Eastern States Indoor Championships was the third longest jump in the state last season.
Dont’e Thornton
Mount Saint Joseph, junior
Thornton might be the best all-around jumper in the area, if not the MIAA. Thornton won last year’s indoor high jump and triple jump championships while finishing second in the long jump, an event he won at the MIAA outdoor track championships last spring.
Corey Troxler
South River, senior
Troxler is the defending 4A state champion in the pole vault both indoors and outdoors. He also scored in the high jump at the 4A indoor state championships last year. He cleared 14 feet at the Montgomery Invitational last winter, tied for the fourth best jump in the state.
Caleb Zylka
Bel Air, senior
Zylka finished second in the 3,200 in both the indoor and outdoor 3A state meets last season. He also won the Upper Chesapeake Bay Athletic Conference and 3A North Regional championships in cross country.
Other notables
Kevin Baranoski, Harford Tech, junior
Corey Crawford, Franklin, senior
Nick Engleman, Severna Park, senior
Jake Gelfand, Severna Park, junior
Josiah Grant, Mervo, senior
Cory Gray, Towson, senior
Collin Greene, Howard, senior
Kai Herbert, Mount Saint Joseph, senior
Julian Howard, Archbishop Curley, senior
Elijah Jarvis, Western Tech, junior
Jalen Jasmin, Reservoir, senior
Nick Jones, Manchester Valley, senior
William Jones, Mount Hebron, junior
John Kettula, South Carroll, senior
Cole LaPierre, Francis Scott Key, senior
Adam Madro, Dulaney, senior
Ryan Miller, Archbishop Spalding, senior
Ryan Moore, Calvert Hall, junior
Brandon Moreland, Chesapeake-BC, senior
Cooper Neal, Century, senior
Zachary Newton, Randallstown, senior
Korede Otusajo, Milford Mill, sophomore
Spencer Pett, McDonogh, senior
Von Reames, Franklin, junior
Carson Sloat, Severna Park, junior
Thomas Smith IV, Calvert Hall, sophomore
Peter Sorensen, Towson, junior
Jhaden Sydnor, Calvert Hall, senior
Spencer Tate, Broadneck, senior
Sean Tucker, Calvert Hall, senior
Kimball Tyler, Long Reach, senior
Austin Weltz, River Hill, junior
Breez Wigfield, Milford Mill, junior
Jordan Williams, Dundalk, senior
Beck Wittstadt, Gilman, junior