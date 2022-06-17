Calvert Hall’s Thomas Smith IV headlines 2022 Baltimore Sun boys outdoor track and field All-Metro teams as Athlete of the Year

Calvert Hall's Thomas Smith IV set MIAA championship records winning the 110 hurdles (13.72 seconds) and 300 hurdles (36.85) to be named All-Metro boys outdoor track and field Athlete of the Year. (Karl Merton Ferron/The Baltimore Sun)

Here are The Baltimore Sun’s All-Metro boys indoor track and field teams for the 2022 season.

Athlete of the Year

Thomas Smith IV, Calvert Hall, senior

During both the indoor and outdoor track and field seasons, Calvert Hall’s Thomas Smith admittedly had “shaky” starts. But he couldn’t have scripted better ways to close out each campaign.

The Cardinals hurdler solidified his standing as one of the best in the nation by finishing second at the New Balance Indoor Nationals.

He started slow again during the outdoor season, but closed it phenomenally. He set Maryland Interscholastic Athletic Association championship records winning the 110 hurdles (13.72 seconds) and 300 hurdles (36.85). He also ran on Calvert Hall’s winning 4x200 relay (1:28.19), which set another meet record. The 300 hurdles and 4x200 times were also overall league records.

“In all the events I won, I set a new record,” Smith said. “You wouldn’t have ever thought this would’ve happened, or I would’ve had this much success.”

To get past his slow start, Smith had to clear a mental hurdle leftover from the indoor season.

“I had a shaky start again. As the season progressed, I progressed, too. I got better and better. Every week I was doing something better,” Smith said. “I was injured a couple times during indoor, I was scared because it was my hamstring. For track athletes, that’s the muscle you don’t need to hurt. That’s the muscle that’s the last one you need hurt, that and your knee. I was scared that was going to happen again and I was always running nervous. But I ran my first 300 hurdle race and I just felt free. I ran 37, and I kept progressing and progressing and progressing.”

His 300 hurdles time at the MIAA championships was not only a meet record, but the fastest time ran in Maryland this season. His 110 hurdle time was second in the state this year to his current and future teammate, Jason Holmes-Williamson. Both Smith and Holmes-Williamson have committed to run track in college at North Carolina A&T.

[ Calvert Hall dominates at the MIAA A Conference track and field championships ]

Calvert Hall dominated the team standings at the MIAA championships, employing a strong, balanced team with individuals who pushed the athlete next to them to get better.

“The whole team, when you’re running with this much talent every single week, week in and week out, when you’re surrounded by these kids, you’re bound to get better,” Smith said. “With Jason, Jason beat me the whole first four or five meets indoor, and progressively I got closer and closer and closer. Me and him, it’s like iron sharpens iron. Every time he gets better, I get better; every time I get better, he gets better. We push each other to new heights which I love.”

Coach of the Year

Josh Alcombright, Severna Park

Alcombright built a balanced Falcons unit that duplicated its indoor success by winning the MPSSAA Class 4A state championship. Along the way, the Falcons also won Anne Arundel County and East Region championships.

At states, Severna Park finished 28 points clear of second-place Old Mill. Alcombright’s Falcons won five events. Jack DeBaugh won the 400 and 800, Brandon Kiefer won the pole vault and Tyler Canaday and James Glebocki had a one-two finish in the 1,600. The Falcons also won the 4x800 relay.

Alcombright’s team had strength throughout the lineup, picking up more points in sprints, distance and field events.

All-Metro first team

Talil Atkins, Poly, senior

Atkins won the sprint triple crown at the Class 3A state championships, winning the 100-, 200- and 400-meter races.

Tyler Baruch, Howard, senior

Baruch won a pair of 3A state titles, winning the long jump and triple jump. He also finished fourth in the high jump.

Timothy Cherry, Glenelg, senior

Cherry closed his decorated career with 2A state titles in the 800 and 1,600. He also anchored Glenelg’s second-place 4x400 relay at the state championships.

Jack DeBaugh, Severna Park, senior

DeBaugh was a key piece of the Falcons’ 4A state title with gold medals in the 400, 800 and as part of the 4x800 relay.

Vaughn DeVaughn III, Mervo, senior

DeVaughn won 4A state titles in the 110 and 300 hurdles. He was seeded fourth entering states in the high jump but elected not to compete.

Kanye Holland, Oakland Mills, senior

A key member of the Scorpions’ state title team, Holland won 2A state titles in the long jump and 300 hurdles. He ran on the winning 4x200 relay and finished second in the triple jump.

Jason Holmes-Williamson, Calvert Hall, senior

Holmes-Williamson was the MIAA champion in the 200. He finished second to Smith in the 110 hurdles and was third in the 300 hurdles. He has the fastest time in Maryland this year in the 110 (13.69).

Judson Lincoln IV, Oakland Mills, senior

Lincoln won 2A state titles in the 100, 200 and 400 and ran on the winning 4x200 relay. His 200 winning time of 20.9 seconds broke a 30-year-old state meet record set by future NFL All-Pro Jermaine Lewis.

Aiden Neal, Manchester Valley, senior

Neal won 3A state titles in the 800 and 1,600 and ran on the Mavericks’ winning 4x400 relay. He was also region champion in the 3,200 but did not run the event at states.

Chimdy Onoh, Dundalk, junior

The Owl junior won 4A state titles in shot put and discus. His regional marks of 175 feet, 6 inches (discus) and 61-4 1/4 (shot put) were the best in Maryland this year.

Garik Pozecki, Calvert Hall, senior

Pozecki won MIAA titles in the shot put and discus. He closed spring season ranked second in the state in the shot put and fourth in discus.

Gavin Shaffer, Dulaney, senior

Shaffer won the 4A state high jump title. He finished second in the 110 hurdles and third in the 300. He won a regional long jump title but did not compete in the event at states.

Kamel Winfield Jr., Old Mill, senior

Winfield set a personal record (10.42) to become 4A state champion in the 100. He also ran on Old Mill’s winning 4x100 and 4x200 relays.

All-Metro second team

Ethan Aidam, Oakland Mills, junior

Kaleb Berhanu, Pikesville, senior

Tyler Canaday, Severna Park, senior

Cameron Dawson, Patterson Mill, senior

Aki Harvey, Oakland Mills, senior

Brandon Kiefer, Severna Park, senior

Zack Kralec, Hereford, senior

Bisi Owens, Glenelg, senior

Rahkeem Smith, Calvert Hall, senior

John Tatum IV, Oakland Mills, senior

Sean Williams II, Joppatowne, senior

Donovan Young, Gilman, senior

Everett Young, Patterson Mill, junior