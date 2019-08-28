Advertisement

2019 Baltimore-area boys soccer preview: Top 15 poll, players to watch, key numbers

Glenn Graham
By
Baltimore Sun |
Aug 28, 2019 | 7:00 AM
C. Milton Wright's Ethan Dolezal stays close and ready on defense as Magruder's Evan Koehn tries some fancy footwork during Saturday's Class 3A state soccer championship game at Loyola University's Ridley Athletic Complex in Baltimore. (Matt Button / Aegis Staff / Baltimore Sun)

Welcome to the 2019 Baltimore Sun high school preview series.

Click on the links below for a look at the preseason Top 15 poll, players to watch and key numbers for the boys soccer season, plus a feature on teams preparing for the added pressure of title games.

Championship atmosphere

More hype. More pace. More intensity. Bigger crowds. Bigger fields. Championship games are different, and coaches are trying to prepare their players to be ready.

Players to watch

Here’s a rundown of the top boys soccer players to watch in the Baltimore-area this season.
Top 15 poll

Defending MIAA A Conference champion McDonogh starts the season at the top of the Baltimore Sun’s Top 15 boys soccer poll.

By the numbers

Here’s a by-the-numbers look previewing the 2019 high school boys soccer season.

