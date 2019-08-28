2019 Baltimore-area boys soccer preseason Top 15 poll

Outlook: Arundel has made consistent strides since All-Metro senior forward Spencer Hanks arrived as a freshman, going from five wins to 10 and a trip to the Class 4A East region title game. The upward trend should continue with the potential of a special season. The Wildcats have nine more starters back joining Hanks, and their team unity will take them far. Speed and tenacity dominate the midfield with Mike Magorka, Nico Espartero and Jack Hartford all proven threats playing off Hanks’ gifted skills. Defender Andrew Versis leads an experienced defense that can hold teams down.