2019 Baltimore-area boys soccer players to watch

Ben Bender
Calvert Hall, senior, midfielder
In a stacked MIAA A Conference field, Calvert Hall has the one proven do-everything player that the other teams don’t. A four-year starter, All-Metro pick and captain, Bender is the area’s top difference-maker. He’s an end-to-end catalyst with impeccable game sense, vision and technical ability. Coming off a nine-goal, six-assist junior season, he’s primed to lead the Cardinals to an extended playoff run.
Ethan Dolezal
C. Milton Wright, senior, midfielder
Playing in the shadow of last year’s prolific senior class, Dolezal is eager to take on a bigger role for the two-time defending Class 3A state champions. He appears up for the challenge coming off a three-goal, seven assist junior campaign. Dolezal brings a physical presence, gifted talent on the ball and the consistent desire to outplay the opponent across from him. Primarily a facilitator in year’s past (he also had 11 assists as a sophomore), he’ll be looking to score more goals this season.
Grant Farley
Gilman, junior, goalkeeper
An All-Metro second-team selection as a sophomore, Farley continues to refine his play in goal to keep the Greyhounds in every game. For starters, he’s incredibly athletic, able to quickly get off his line and defend against balls served into the box. His positioning and distribution has steadily improved with more experience, and he’s emerging as a vocal leader. Last year, Farley averaged five saves and recorded nine shutouts in the Greyhounds’ 14-6-2 season.
Caeden Fong
Towson, junior, goalkeeper
After taking over the starting job in the middle of his freshman season, Fong has established himself as one of the area’s top goalies. He’s always in control of the penalty area, which provides comfort for his teammates. Understanding the position and the angles helps make the job easier, and when the time comes to make the big save, his anticipation and aggressiveness takes over. With the Generals reaching the Baltimore County championship game and region championship the past two years, he has valuable big-game experience.
Spencer Hanks
Arundel, senior, forward
No area player did more for his team’s success than Hanks, who scored an Anne Arundel County-high 21 goals and three assists in leading the Wildcats (10-5-3) to the Class 4A East title game. Set to become a four-year starter, he’s often used alone up top with the Wildcats leaning on his smart runs and gifted work on the ball to produce offense. The All-Metro first-team selection, who also plays at midfield, takes 43 goals and 13 assists into his senior year.
Alex Krause
River Hill, senior, forward
One of the most difficult defensive assignments in the area will be trying to knock Krause off the ball. The All-Metro forward has a natural knack for getting open and is powerful, highly skilled and decisive with the ball. After playing Academy ball his first two high school years, he went on to score 15 goals and added nine assists last season with the Hawks.
Dillon Nesteruk
Eastern Tech, senior, midfielder
A four-year varsity player and captain this season, Nesteruk brings versatile two-way skills, leadership and the desire to make a difference. Last season, he broke through as a goal scorer with 15 goals to go with three assists. While the UMBC commit will see most of his time at center midfield, he’s also capable of playing up front or in back.
Richie Nichols
McDonogh, junior, midfielder
McDonogh’s plan is for Nichols to have the ball at his feet as much as possible this season, knowing good things will happen. He brings game sense, vision and energy that stretches the field. After playing Academy ball in his freshman year, Nichols made an immediate impact in helping the Eagles win the MIAA A crown last season. He finished with nine goals and six assists, including a clutch one-goal, one-assist performance in the Eagles’ 2-1 semifinal win over Gilman.
Matt Owusu
McDonogh, senior, defender
A starter as a freshman who returns after two years playing Academy ball, Owusu is a major addition to the Eagles defense at center back. He is smooth and athletic, and his leadership will keep the defense organized. One of his biggest attributes is his ability to win balls and quickly find teammates with precise passes to get the Eagles moving forward.
Tyquan Stroud
Mount Saint Joseph, junior, midfielder
A dynamic force since starting as a freshman, the All-Metro second-team pick is primed for even more as his game matures and his responsibilities grow for the Gaels. Strong and crafty on the ball with excellent game sense, the versatile Stroud will play all over the field. He led the team in goals for a second straight season last year with eight to go with six assists.
Other players to watch
Christian Barnes, Friends
Sean Barwick, Calvert Hall
Eli Belcher, Chesapeake-AA
Ethan Belcher, Chesapeake-AA
Gordie Bernlohr, Severna Park
Gregory Borisov, Dulaney
Jeff Bruner, Howard
Taylor Calheira, Concordia
Carter Chesney, South Carroll
Mason Christian, McDonogh
Kenny Clapp, Archbishop Curley
Nick Dunstan-Maiese, C. Milton Wright
Julian Elguera, River Hill
Shane Ervin, Liberty
Tyler Harry, Archbishop Curley
Niko Hillary, Hereford
Christo Hodrogiannis, Fallston
Dmitri Jordan, Mount Saint Joseph
Reilly Joyce, Broadneck
Logan Kaufmann, Hereford
Erick Kim, Perry Hall
Ben Kropp, Eastern Tech
Jimmy Linsenmeyer, Mount Hebron
Chase Llewellyn, Loyola Blakefield
Tyler Madairy, Broadneck
Jakub Mihulka, Francis Scott Key
Ed Romero, Winters Mill
Julian Schmugge, Loyola Blakefield
Ethan Shulgold, Wilde Lake
Emre Sipos, Bel Air
Reice Thuerrauch, Loch Raven