2019 Baltimore-area boys soccer players to watch

After taking over the starting job in the middle of his freshman season, Fong has established himself as one of the area’s top goalies. He’s always in control of the penalty area, which provides comfort for his teammates. Understanding the position and the angles helps make the job easier, and when the time comes to make the big save, his anticipation and aggressiveness takes over. With the Generals reaching the Baltimore County championship game and region championship the past two years, he has valuable big-game experience.