2019 Baltimore-area boys soccer preview by the numbers

2
Divisions in the MIAA A Conference this season. The addition of Boys’ Latin, up from the B Conference, makes it a 10-team league which now features Red (McDonogh, Spalding, Gilman, Mount St. Joseph, St. Paul’s) and Black (Boys’ Latin, Curley, Calvert Hall, John Carroll, Loyola Blakefield) divisions.
5
Minutes left in the second half of MPSSAA games when the leading team can no longer freely substitute. The new rule states that the clock will be stopped for any substitutions made by the team with a lead, which is meant to prevent coaches from trying to slow down play in the remaining time.
83
Percent of goals scored last season for C. Milton Wright by players who have graduated. The two-time defending Class 3A state champions scored 59 goals in 17 games with 49 coming from seniors. Ryan Belfiore (15), Jayson Butler (15) and Conner Appleby (11) accounted for 41.