McDonogh’s Jacob Murrell named 2021-22 Gatorade National Boys Soccer Player of the Year

McDonogh graduated soccer star Jacob Murrell’s offensive output in his senior year was unprecedented in Maryland Interscholastic Athletic Association A Conference history, and the team’s accomplishments proved just as rewarding for the Georgetown commit.

Murrell’s 41 goals and 20 assists — no league player has ever produced more points in a single season — led the No. 2 Eagles to a 21-3 record and championship game appearance.

The postseason awards from his record-breaking season continued Tuesday with the biggest to date as Murrell was named the 2021-22 Gatorade National boys soccer Player of the Year.

The award recognizes outstanding athletic excellence, academic achievement and exemplary character demonstrated on and off the field. A selection committee evaluates the nation’s top talent and selects one winner from each of the 50 states and Washington, D.C., before selecting one recipient for the national award.

Murrell, who maintained a B-plus average at McDonogh, topped the list of nearly half a million student-athletes who played boys soccer nationwide this school year.

Murrell becomes the second McDonogh player to be chosen for the award with former Eagle Chris Agorsor selected in the 2007-08 school year. On Monday, Murrell was surprised when Gatorade presented him with a plaque in front of family, friends, teammates and coaches.

“It’s a unique award in the sense that it doesn’t just measure what everyone sees on the field and it really measures being a well-rounded person‚” said Murrell, who was named The Baltimore Sun’s All-Metro Player of the Year in December. “It’s really cool. ... You have to keep your studies up, they interview teachers and they get references on character from coaches, opposing coaches and then they look to see you’re giving back to the community as much as you can. So to be measured on those pillars is really special.”

After a year in which McDonogh did not play due to COVID-19 restrictions, the Eagles had a largely inexperienced roster and their typical high expectations were tempered. But following Murrell’s lead and consistently high level of play — he scored at least one goal in 21 of the team’s 24 games and finished with eight hat tricks — they flourished.

“I’ve been in the league for a long time as a player and a coach and, for me, it’s the single greatest season I’ve seen in a league that has some of the best history in the country. That obviously says a lot when you’re performing this way in this league,” said nine-year McDonogh coach Brandon Quaranta, who began his coaching career as an assistant there in 2006. “But the best thing about him is not only is he extremely talented — fast, strong, can score with both feet — but he combines that with being the hardest-working kid I’ve ever coached. So when you get that combination, you get a special player.”

Murrell said he learned greatly from the process that came with the team’s successful journey, something he takes with him to Georgetown.

“My role on the team was to score goals and every player has their role and that’s the way a team works,” he said. “The teamwork it takes to score goals, the teamwork it takes to win games, it’s not ever just a single person doing the work. That’s the most rewarding part, that we were able to do things as a team throughout the season.

Before claiming the national award, Murrell became the eighth McDonogh player to be named Gatorade’s Maryland Player of the Year. Jon Cole (1998-99), Mike Marchiano (2004-05), Agorsor (2007-08), Marquez Fernandez ( in 2008-09 and 2009-10), George Campbell (in 2012-13 and 2013-14), Connor Smith (2014-15) and Michael DeShields are the others.