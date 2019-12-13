First Team
Torren Aikens
Mount Saint Joseph, defender, senior
» Two-year starter at right back brought quality two-way play on a defensive unit that posted nine shutouts and allowed 15 goals in No. 3 Gaels’ 13-4-1 season
» In addition to fine defensive marking, Mount Saint Mary’s commit consistently wreaked havoc with dangerous runs forward, scoring six goals — including three game winners — and adding four assists this season
» Said Mount St. Joseph coach Mike St. Martin: “Torren brought energy and leadership to a team that only had four seniors. He’s a tenacious defender who likes to attack and is very composed in the box finishing chances.”
Ben Bender
Calvert Hall, midfielder, senior
» Four-year starter, captain and second-team pick last year makes the jump to first team after sensational season in leading the No. 6 Cardinals (9-7-1) to MIAA A semifinals
» Maryland commit brought high skills, impeccable play-making and finishing ability to close out career with 15-goal and four-assist senior campaign
» Said Calvert Hall coach Rich Zinkand: “Ben is a special player who combined a great skill set, terrific work ethic and a positive attitude. He is very good with the ball at his feet and also off it and all our opponents had to account for him every minute he was on the field.”
Taylor Calheira
Concordia, forward, senior
» Four-year starter, captain finished with area-high 33 goals and 17 assists in leading No. 15 Saints (18-2) to second straight MIAA B Conference title
» UMBC commit scored goal and had winning assist in title game win over Friends; had 11 multi-goal games this season; part of three championship teams (MIAA C as freshman)
» Said Concordia coach (and Taylor’s father) Adauto Neto: “Since Taylor came in as a freshman, he made an impact and is a big part of where the program is today. He’s a smart player and very versatile — a good playmaker and good finisher.”
Kenny Clapp
Archbishop Curley, defender, senior
» Three-year starter, captain at outside back blanketed opponents and used speed and skills on runs forward for the MIAA A finalist No. 2 Friars (16-3-1)
» Undecided with UMBC, High Point and Farleigh Dickinson among his top choices; vital in nine shutouts and finished with four goals and four assists
» Said Curley coach Barry Stitz: ““Kenny loves to attack from out of the back and was a weapon for us offensively. He was also our vocal leader and raised the intensity of the team’s play in training and games.”
Ethan Dolezal
C. Milton Wright, midfielder, senior
» Three-year varsity starter, captain was overwhelming presence in the middle, bringing high skills and strong will for Class 3A runner-up No. 7 Mustangs (14-5-1)
» Still weighing college options; part of two state championship teams and his 10-goal, six-assist season gave him 14 and 24, respectively, in his career
» Said C. Milton Wright coach Brian Tully: “Ethan is a versatile midfielder with the vision and ability to lead the attack but equally as capable of doing the defensive work in the midfield and frustrating opposing teams top players."
Grant Farley
Gilman, goalkeeper, junior
» Three-year starter and second-team selection makes the jump to first team after posting eight shutouts for the Greyhounds (9-8)
» Smart positioning, athleticism and game sense enabled him to control the penalty area; averaged seven saves per game and had remarkable 10-save performance in 2-1 overtime MIAA playoff loss against Loyola Blakefield
» Said Gilman coach Jon Seal: “Grant continues to grow as a leader and was playing his best soccer towards the end of the season. He made some unbelievable saves which allowed us to stay in games. He is poised to have a spectacular senior year next season.”
Chase Llewellyn
Loyola Blakefield, forward, senior
» Three-year starter, captain and one of three returning starters led the No. 4 Dons (11-5-2) in scoring with 15 goals and four assists
» Set to play lacrosse at Georgetown; closed soccer career with 38 goals and 17 assists — team scoring leader final two seasons
» Said Loyola coach Lee Tschantret: “Chase brought leadership to our team both on and off the field this season. His ability to continue to produce for himself and our team while being the defensive focal point for our opponents was a big reason for our success.”
Spencer Hanks
Arundel, midfielder, senior
» Four-year starter, two-year captain and repeat All-Metro first-team pick closed stellar career with 30-goal, four-assist season for the No. 8 Wildcats (13-3-1)
»UMBC commit was repeat Capital Gazette Player of the Year in Anne Arundel; had 10 multi-point games and finished career with 73 goals and 18 assists
» Said Arundel coach Mike McCarron: “Spencer’s leadership and love for the game unified the efforts of his teammates to compete for a common goals.”
Tyler Harry
Archbishop Curley, midfielder, senior
» Three-year starter, captain put in as much quality time on defense as Friars’ spark on offense as one of area’s most reliable two-way players
»Delaware and Fairleigh Dickinson top college considerations; finished season with five goals and six assists rarely leaving the field
» Said Curley coach Barry Stitz: “Tyler is a quiet leader who always plays and trains the right way. He is a very dependable player who isn’t flashy but is a definitely difference-maker.”
Dillon Nesteruk
Eastern Tech, midfielder, senior
» Four-year varsity player, captain finished with team-high 19 goals and five assists for No. 13 Mavericks (14-3)
» UMBC commit brought vision, fast pace to middle; closed career with 37 goals and 16 assists with team going 59-11-1 with one state title
» Said Eastern Tech coach Peter Glaudemans: “Dillon established a great blend of working when we needed to and taking things a bit light-heartedly when needed. This balance allowed us to continue to focus on tiny details and keep our minds in a relaxed state when things became difficult.”
Richie Nichols
McDonogh, midfielder, junior
» Two-year starter’s return from early-season injuries was vital in Eagles championship season, finished with five goals and seven assists in 10-1 closing run
» Scored two second-half goals — including game winner — in 3-2 semifinal win over Loyola Blakefield; 14 goals, 13 assists in two seasons after playing academy ball as a freshman
» Said McDonogh coach Brandon Quaranta: “Richie is a two-way midfielder with the ability to score big goals or shut down the opposing attack. His return from early season injury was the most impactful moment in the championship run.”
Matt Owusu
McDonogh, defender, senior
» Freshman starter who returned after two years playing academy ball, center back was a dominant ball winner and defensive organizer for MIAA A champions
» Bucknell commit; precise work out of the back followed strong defense to get Eagles attacking; instrumental in seven shutouts and added two goals, two assists on offense
» Said Quaranta: “Matt is a tremendous athlete with good instincts and ability to read the game. He’s a natural leader who organized a very young back line around him.”
Vincent Petrera
McDonogh, forward, junior
» Worcester Prep transfer brought direct and dynamic play in leading the MIAA A champions in scoring with 17 goals and 12 assists
» Remarkable three-goal performance in team’s 3-2 championship game win over Archbishop Curley highlighted fine season that ended with seven game-winning goals
» Said Quaranta: “Vince is a dynamic attacking force with top level speed, power and 1-v-1 ability. In the championship game, he did something incredibly special and cemented his spot in the MIAA history books.”
Second team
Gordie Bernlohr, Severna Park, midfielder, senior
Carter Chesney, South Carroll, senior, forward
Nick Dunstan-Maiese, C. Milton Wright, defender, senior
Julian Elquera, River Hill, defender, senior
Caeden Fong,Towson, goalkeeper, junior
Michael Gradus, John Carroll, forward, junior
Anderson Hererra, Annapolis, midfielder, junior
Niko Hillary, Hereford, forward, senior
Dmitri Jordan, Mount St. Joseph, defender, senior
Alex Krause, River Hill, forward, senior
Christian Mason, McDonogh, forward, senior
Emre Sipos, Bel Air, midfielder, senior
Tyquan Stroud, Mount St. Joseph, midfielder, junior