McCabe Millon, this time, leads No. 1 McDonogh lacrosse past No. 4 Boys’ Latin, 8-7, with OT goal in MIAA A Conference semifinal

Another McDonogh-Boys’ Latin Maryland Interscholastic Athletic Association A Conference lacrosse semifinal thriller. And another Millon brother becoming the hero for the No. 1 and defending champion Eagles.

Senior McCabe Millon scored his third goal of the game with 1:54 to play in overtime, lifting McDonogh to an 8-7 win over No. 4 Boys’ Latin at Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium in Annapolis.

McDonogh, which got a last-second goal from McCabe’s younger brother, Brendan, to beat the Lakers in last year’s semifinal, will meet the Calvert Hall-Loyola Blakefield winner for the league championship, set to take place at 7:30 p.m. Friday at Loyola Maryland’s Ridley Athletic Complex.

After the Lakers dug out of an early 5-0 hole and then a two-goal deficit in the fourth quarter, McCabe Millon took the initiative after the Lakers got a defensive stop to open the four minutes of extra time.

On a patient possession, he fired a shot from up top that got past Boys’ Latin goalie Dylan Cadigan to send the Eagles (16-1) back to the championship game.

McDonogh's McCabe Millon, center, celebrates his game-winning goal against Boys' Latin in overtime during an MIAA A Conference semifinal at Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium. (Kenneth K. Lam/Baltimore Sun)

“Oh my God, this is euphoric,” McCabe Millon said. “There were moments in that game when things weren’t going our way, but hats off to all our guys — we knew we were going to be able to pull it out. Every year [during the playoffs], we talk about fighting for more time together. We fought to get to practice again and it just means so much to have another day with these guys.”

In their 11-10 regular season win April 4, the Eagles took a seemingly overwhelming 9-2 lead deep into the second half before holding off the Lakers. Tuesday started the same way with McDonogh taking a 4-0 lead late in the first quarter — including two goals from Bogue Hahn (one assist) — before the Lakers had their first settled possession on attack.

But the Lakers closed the gap to 5-3 at the half and got an early fourth-quarter goal from Jackson Walsh (two goals, one assist) to cut the lead to 7-6 with 8:56 to play. The Lakers’ junior faceoff specialist, who held his own in a battle with McDonogh senior standout Zach Hayashi, won the ensuing draw and headed straight to goal to tie the game with 8:46 to play in regulation.

Both McDonogh goalie Aiden Seibel (eight saves) and Cadigan (10 saves) made big saves to keep the game tied through the fourth quarter.

After Parker gave the Lakers the ball to start overtime, George Insley (two goals) came from the right of the cage to try to sneak the potential game-winner past Seibel to no avail.

Boys' Latin's Spencer Ford, left, checks the ball loose from McDonogh goalie Aiden Seibel, right, in the third quarter of an MIAA A Conference semifinal at Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium. (Kenneth K. Lam/Baltimore Sun)

McCabe Millon made no mistake on the Eagles’ first possession in overtime.

“We tried a quick hitter, which ended up not working and then just freelanced from there,” he said. “It felt a little reminiscent of last year’s semifinal. ... I’m just super super happy and can’t wait to get back to practice tomorrow.”

In recent years, the matchup has emerged as the league’s finest rivalry with this being the third straight semifinal showdown.

In the 2021, Boys Latin ended the Eagles’ bid for a perfect season and went on to claim the championship. Last year, McDonogh knocked off the Lakers on Brendan Millon’s heroics.

Tuesday’s chapter gives the Eagles a chance Friday to add to their four league titles.

In addition to the fine play from Cadigan, Hoffman and Walsh, the Lakers got quality work from Tyler Owings, who had one goal and one assist in their second-half comeback. They closed out the campaign with a 12-6 mark.

“We showed a lot of guts,” Boys’ Latin coach Brian Farrell said. “Down five goals at one point, two goals at the half, it’s pretty impressive and gritty and it’s what we preach all season. I’m proud, I’m upset — just a lot of emotions right now.”

Goals: BL — Insley 2, Walsh 3, Owings, Firlie, Hoffman; M — Hahn 2, M. Millon 3, Miller, B. Millon, Assists: BL — Ford, Walsh, Hahn, Owings; M — Miller Saves: BL — Cadigan 10; M — Seibel 8 Half: M, 5-3