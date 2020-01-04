After grabbing a narrow victory against third-ranked Mount Saint Joseph less than 24 hours before, Boys’ Latin looked to reel off its second consecutive win against one of the area’s top basketball teams.
With a strong performance from its top-scoring senior duo, the Lakers upended No. 11 Mervo, 70-61, at the Baltimore Hoop Festival at St. Frances Academy on Saturday.
Lorenzo Donadio and Kendall Walker had a tough time missing on Saturday for Boys’ Latin (5-6). Donadio scored 28 and Walker 16. The tandem also opened up quality shots for Tre Green (14 points) and others.
“We’re trying in practice just to keep executing and force penetration,” Donadio said. “I think in these two past games we did it. Then the other games during the season. Maybe, it’s for this reason that we win and we create very great shots and it’s a great opportunity for us.”
For the young Boys’ Latin team, the two lone seniors have the green light for scoring. The offense flows through them and, even if they don’t score, they are the catalysts. However, they aren’t the only two that can get quick baskets for the Lakers.
“Kendall and Zo [Donadio] are both seniors and we know we are going to rely heavily on them to lead us this year,” said Boys’ Latin coach Cliff Rees. “We get help from guys like Riar Schell, and Tre Green had an unbelievable game today. [Green] got into some foul trouble and that limited him a little bit, but he kind of got out of a slump that he had been in.
“So, if we’re getting a couple of other guys scoring the basketball and helping us, we’re going to be a pretty competitive team.”
After coming off of a tough stretch where they lost three consecutive games during the holiday season, the Lakers felt like they had to come out on the other side of 2020 with a bang. With strong team play, ball movement and physical rebounding, Boys’ Latin grabbed the victory.
“It’s big. We needed some confidence coming after the holidays,” Rees said. “We had some tough losses against some good teams, but when the kids are doing what we know they’re capable of — we’re really proud of their team play, no selfishness. Just great team basketball is what we’ve been striving to get, and there are two really hard games that they’ve played exceptionally well.”
Mervo (4-4) began the matchup with a flurry of buckets by point guard Carlos Alexander, who finished the quarter with 11 points. Donadio and Walker had seven and five points, respectively. Mervo led 17-16 after one quarter.
At halftime, the game was knotted at 27 with Alexander finishing the half with a 3-pointer at the buzzer. At the half, Alexander lead all scorers with 17 points.
Boys’ Latin began its march to victory in the second half with Green scoring eight of his 14 in the third quarter. Donadio added eight more to give Boys’ Latin the 51-43 lead. Finishing off the fourth quarter, Donadio converted four free throws and two 2-point baskets to finish his night with 28 points.