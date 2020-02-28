'He’s grown a lot’: After overcoming injury, Boys’ Latin lacrosse star Brendan Grimes cherishes return to field

“It’s quite an accomplishment for a guy that missed competition for an entire season,” Farrell said. “He started on varsity his first two years, so it might not have been as easy as riding a bike, but he definitely had to get back in the swing of things quickly because these are the nation’s best players. … I give him a lot of credit to how he approached the process. I know they made him do different things — they were pretty talented at attack, so they ran him through the midfield and he has been pretty selfless through the whole process and doing whatever they ask him to do.”