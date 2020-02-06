Jalen Bryant leads way in fourth quarter as John Carroll basketball gets past Boys’ Latin, 70-62

“What makes our team special is that our goal is to go into every game and be together and be tough. And when things may go wrong, how do we stay together and how do we continue to enjoy playing during those tough moments? I think today was a great example of that,” he said. “BL does a great job — they’re physical and they’re tough and they make shots. I was really proud of our guys that when we needed them to, they really stayed together and they were tough for each other and they made some winning plays.”