Boys’ Latin football coach Ritchie Schell to step down at end of season after 22-year run

Boys’ Latin has announced that football coach Ritchie Schell will step down at the end of the 2022 season.

Schell, a 1986 Johns Hopkins graduate and two-year captain of the football team, took over the Lakers in 2001 and has a 125-85 career record in his 22 years.

Coming off a 27-0 win over Maryland Interscholastic Athletic Association B Conference foe Mount Carmel, the Lakers are 3-4 overall and 1-3 in league play. They next travel to defending league champion Concordia Prep on Saturday before closing the regular season at home against longtime rival St. Paul’s on Nov. 4.

Taking over a struggling program, Schell guided the Lakers to a share of the MIAA C Conference crown in 2003 along with a 2009 B Silver Division title following an undefeated regular season. After consistently losing to rival St. Paul’s before his tenure, the Lakers are 12-9 against the Crusaders under Schell.

“I could see the potential and I wanted to build a program,” he said. “The school entrusted me with great kids, and my responsibility was to help them succeed both on and off the field. It was a slow build, but then players and parents got excited, college coaches started coming and though it was serious work, we had a lot of fun.”

Boys’ Latin athletic director Michael Thomas is grateful for Schell’s contributions.

“I have been fortunate to have Ritchie on my staff during my entire tenure at Boys’ Latin,” Thomas said. “He has taken care of our players throughout the years, ensuring they were gentlemen on the field, holding boys accountable, and because of this, the boys always play hard for him.”