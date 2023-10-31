Boys’ Latin names Dominic Milburn its new varsity basketball coach

Thank you for supporting our journalism. This article is available exclusively for our subscribers, who help fund our work at The Baltimore Sun.

(Handout)

Boys’ Latin has named Dominic Milburn its new varsity basketball coach, the school announced Tuesday.

He replaces Adam Spinella, who led the Lakers to a 4-15 record last season in the Maryland Interscholastic Athletic Association A Conference.

A 33-year-old Silver Spring native who played his high school ball at Montrose Christian, Milburn played two seasons at Bowie State before transferring to Salisbury in his junior season.

After graduating in 2014, Milburn began his coaching career as an assistant coach at Salisbury before moving on to take the same position at St. Mary’s College in 2017. There, he was promoted to associate head coach in 2021.

He’ll also be teaching math as a member of Boys’ Latin’s upper school faculty.

“I’d like to thank Headmaster Chris Post and athletic director Michael Thomas for committing to me and allowing me to elevate the program,” Milburn said in a release. “I desire to help form well-rounded young men through athletics and academics. ... I’m very appreciative and excited to get started and help these boys achieve their personal goals.”