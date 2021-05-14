Last-second overtime goal lifts St. Paul’s over Gilman, 8-7, and into MIAA A Conference lacrosse quarterfinals

Sophomore attackman Brody Atkinson scored in the final second of the four-minute overtime Thursday to give eighth seed St. Paul’s an 8-7 lacrosse victory over Gilman and send the Crusaders (4-6) to the Maryland Interscholastic Athletic Association A Conference quarterfinals Saturday.
Atkinson’s heroics capped a four-goal rally as the host team rallied from a 7-4 deficit going into the fourth quarter — Kabe Clark scoring his team-high third goal of the game with 5:52 left to force overtime.
“We played really good lacrosse for most of the day and just kind of stuck with it,” St. Paul’s coach Trey Witty said. “We were getting great looks in the third quarter — getting a ton of shots — but their goalie [Kyle Morris] is really good, so credit to him and their defense. But we felt we just needed to keep doing what we’re doing and fortunately we shot the ball a little better in the fourth quarter and got a few in.”
Sophomore defenseman Gavin Clary set up Atkinson’s game-winner and also had a strong effort defensively with seven ground balls.
St. Paul’s will travel to top-seeded McDonogh, which finished the season with a 10-0 mark, on Saturday with game time set for noon.
In the regular-season meeting April 30, McDonogh claimed a 12-5 win over the Crusaders.
“We don’t have much time to savor it, but like I told the guys before the game ‘It’s 75 degrees and sunny, a playoff game against Gilman, so let’s enjoy this.’ So we’ll kind of take the same attitude into the game against McDonogh. We don’t have much to lose, nobody is picking us to win that game, but we’re going to fight like heck.”
Gilman, who got a 12-save effort from Morris, finished the season with a 4-9 mark.
Calvert Hall 19, John Carroll 3: The sixth-seeded Cardinals (7-4) got a goal or assist from 13 players in moving on to Saturday’s quarterfinal round.
Shuey Kelly (four goals, two assists), Ethan Long (two goals, two assists), Mic Kelly (two goals, one assist) and Alex Ferrera (two goals, one assist) led the offensive splurge.
Winners of the past three league championships — the last coming in 2019 — Calvert Hall travels to third-seeded St. Mary’s on Saturday with game time set for noon. In the regular season, St. Mary’s edged the Cardinals, 7-6, on April 9.
“We’re going to have to play good defense and we’re going to have to be prepared for all the different things they do on our offensive end. I think defensively they’re a very strong team, very well coached and they’ve been playing well all year long. So it’s going to be a great opportunity for us to play them again and we’re looking forward to it,” Calvert Hall coach Bryan Kelly said.
John Carroll closed the season with a 0-11 mark.