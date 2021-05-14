Last-second overtime goal lifts St. Paul’s over Gilman, 8-7, and into MIAA A Conference lacrosse quarterfinals

“We played really good lacrosse for most of the day and just kind of stuck with it,” St. Paul’s coach Trey Witty said. “We were getting great looks in the third quarter — getting a ton of shots — but their goalie [Kyle Morris] is really good, so credit to him and their defense. But we felt we just needed to keep doing what we’re doing and fortunately we shot the ball a little better in the fourth quarter and got a few in.”