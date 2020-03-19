Coming full circle: Rick Brocato returns to Towson as boys lacrosse coach with an assist from mentor Randy Dase

“He made me feel like I was a part of it. I learned so much from him and that’s really where I caught the bug, and I didn’t want to let him down, so I worked really hard,” Brocato said. “We would discuss the scouting reports and how he was going to implement them into practice and all of a sudden I started to see this is what a coach does day in and day out, this is the routine, this is the process and these are the details that lay the foundation.”