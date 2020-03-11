Previewing Baltimore-area teams in the MPSSAA girls basketball state semifinals

Outlook: Poly is a balanced team that can hurt opponents at both ends of the floor. The Engineers, looking for a first first state title in their 10th final four appearance, are led by senior guards Dasia Townes (10.3 ppg), Jada Gross (10.1) and Cach’e Wilson (8.0) plus others such as Ajae Petty, who provides a force inside. Poly held Towson, Hereford and River Hill to a total of 50 points in three playoff games last week, shutting down those offenses with swarming defense. The Engineers rarely let any of those teams get inside or find a good look at the basket in three impressive performances. This is the first trip to the state final four for Rockville since 1987, the year the Rams won their only state crown. Two sophomores, Nia Newman (14.0 ppg, 7.2 rpg) and Naila Newman (12.4 ppg), should pace the Rockville offense.