Previewing Baltimore-area teams in the MPSSAA boys basketball state semifinals

Outlook: Last season, the Engineers became the first team to ever win three consecutive Class 3A championships and the majority of the talent returns in a bid for four straight. All-Metro senior forwards Justin Lewis (19.3 ppg., 13.4 rpg.) and Brandon Murray (21.4 ppg.) are the go-to players and fellow All Met senior Rahim Ali has a chance to become the first point guard to start on four state championship teams. Northeast comes in on a 10-game win streak led by senior guard Jaylin Albury, who averages 17 points and hit for 33 in a 68-60 win over Wilde Lake in Saturday’s quarterfinal. Forward Darrell Sheppard (14.2 ppg., 9.2 rpg.) is the team’s inside threat. This is the second trip to the state semifinals for the Eagles, who last appeared in 1983.