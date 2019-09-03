2019 Baltimore-area high school boys cross country preview: Top 10 poll, runners to watch, key numbers

Welcome to the 2019 Baltimore Sun high school preview series.
Click on the links below for a look at the preseason Top 10 poll, runners to watch and key numbers for the boys cross country season, plus a feature on how the Severna Park boys and Hereford girls teams have been able to maintain their success.
Great expectations
For the Hereford girls and the Severna Park boys cross country teams, the expectation each season is to win a state championship.
Runners to watch
Here are a rundown of the top Baltimore-area boys cross country runners to watch in 2019.
Top 10 poll
Defending 4A state champion Severna Park leads The Baltimore Sun’s Top 10 preseason boys cross country poll.
Key numbers
Here’s a by-the-numbers look previewing the 2019 Baltimore-area boys cross country season.