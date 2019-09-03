Advertisement

2019 Baltimore-area high school boys cross country preview: Top 10 poll, runners to watch, key numbers

By
Baltimore Sun |
Sep 03, 2019 | 5:00 AM
Severna Park's Andrew Forsyth, right, competes in the boys class 4A final during the Maryland State Cross Country Championships at Hereford High School Saturday, Nov. 8. (DAVE MUNCHSTAFF PHOTO / Baltimore Sun Media Group)

Welcome to the 2019 Baltimore Sun high school preview series.

Click on the links below for a look at the preseason Top 10 poll, runners to watch and key numbers for the boys cross country season, plus a feature on how the Severna Park boys and Hereford girls teams have been able to maintain their success.

Great expectations

For the Hereford girls and the Severna Park boys cross country teams, the expectation each season is to win a state championship.

Runners to watch

Here are a rundown of the top Baltimore-area boys cross country runners to watch in 2019.
Top 10 poll

Defending 4A state champion Severna Park leads The Baltimore Sun’s Top 10 preseason boys cross country poll.

Key numbers

Here’s a by-the-numbers look previewing the 2019 Baltimore-area boys cross country season.

