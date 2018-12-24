All-Metro boys cross country Runner of the Year: Anish Nanjappa, River Hill

Nanjappa had a tremendous season, which he capped with a victory in the Class 2A race in the state championship meet at Hereford last month.

In that race, run in tough conditions, Nanjappa posted a time of 15 minutes, 58.08 seconds, beating runner-up and All-Metro selection Zachary Fenton from Century by over 10 seconds. Before that, he also won the Howard County title race in 15:54.44 and the South Region (16:45.31).

Nanjappa also won or finished second in almost all of his races this season and could look forward to an even better senior campaign next fall.

River Hill coach Paul Hugus was very impressed with how well his runner both trained and competed in a season that was nearly perfect all the way around.

“Anish had the best individual season by any River Hill runner, boy or girl, in the past 10 years,” Hugus said. “His meticulous approach to training and his mental toughness to be able to compete at a high level in any style of race have made him one of the best in the state as a junior.”