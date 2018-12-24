2018 All-Metro boys cross country first and second teams

Sam Keeny

South River, junior

» Ran well this season and should be one of the area’s top runners next fall, which should give South River a boost

» Topped off a solid season with a third-place finish in the Class 4A state meet, the top local finisher in a race loaded with tough runners

» Won the East Region meet in a time of 16:25.30 in a strong performance

» Took third behind All-Metro runners Garrison Clark and Samuel Martin of Severna Park at the Anne Arundel County championships

Garrison Clark

Severna Park, senior

» Helped Severna Park to another Class 4A state championship this fall, especially with his performance at the state meet

» Took fourth in the tough Class 4A division in the state meet, which pushed the Falcons to the state crown

» Took first in his division of the Bull Run Invitational, clocking a time of 15:52.2

» Also won the Anne Arundel County championship, repeating as the first-place finisher with a time of 15:34.34

Drew Dailey

Dulaney, senior

» Came up with several good performances in tough races, which helped Dulaney to another strong season

» Repeated as the Baltimore County champion in that title race — winning in 16:07.8 — as the Lions scored an easy team title

» Also won the Gunpowder Falls Invitational, taking that race in 16:38.2

» After struggling in the Class 4A North Region race (10th place), he bounced back and finished sixth in the state championship run a week later

Zachary Fenton

Century, senior

» Finished his high school career with a string of strong performances for the Knights

» Closed the season by finishing second in Class 2A at the state meet

» Earned second-place performances in Carroll County and West Region meets in other postseason races

» Also took third in the Crossfire and Bull Run races earlier in the season

Camden Gilmore

Loyola Blakefield, senior

» One of the MIAA’s top runners and helped lead Loyola to the MIAA A Conference title at the championship meet

» Took second place overall at that meet, losing to champion Owen Johnson of Calvert Hall in the final yards

» Won the Howard County Invitational, taking that in a time of 15:57.4

» Also took third in the Paul Short Invitational in September as Loyola took third in its division

Owen Johnson

Calvert Hall, junior

» Battled with Loyola’s Gilmore to win the MIAA A Conference championship race at the end

» Made a thrilling dash in the final yards and captured first place in a time of 16:22.7, winning by eight-tenths of a second

» His win helped Calvert Hall finish in second place overall, two points behind Loyola

» Also took fourth in his division of the Bull Run Invitational

Samuel Martin

Severna Park, senior

» Teamed with runners such as Garrison Clark to give Severna Park a lineup that couldn’t be beat this season en route to another Class 4A state title

» Martin took second, behind Clark, at the Anne Arundel County title meet in October

» At the East Region meet, Martin finished second behind Keeny of South River

» At the state meet, Martin took fifth place as Severna Park crushed Northwood for the team championship

Daniel Saxon

Liberty, senior

» Played a big role in leading Liberty to a fourth consecutive state championship this fall

» Senior was a team leader in many ways and capped season with a strong performance in the Class 2A state meet, taking fourth overall

» Finished fourth in the West Region meet as Oakdale knocked off Liberty in a tiebreaker

» Won the Carroll County championship race, taking first in a time of 16:30.92

Caleb Zylka

Bel Air, junior

» Became one of the area’s most consistent runners this season, finishing near the top of every race he ran

» Won the UCBAC championships in 15:10.1 and captured the Class 3A North Region race in 16:29.8

» A week after the region run, took second in the state in the Class 3A meet at Hereford

» Finished second in his division at the Bull Run Invitation, coming in behind Saxon of Liberty

Second team

Ian Coleman, St. Paul’s, senior

Javon Daniel, Atholton, senior

Frederick Eiland II, Oakland Mills, senior

Charlie Ferguson, Westminster, senior

Jake Gelfand, Severna Park, sophomore

Tanner Piotrowski, Arundel, junior

Alex Strawley, Howard, senior

Ronan Sullivan, Loyola, senior

Spencer Tate, Broadneck junior