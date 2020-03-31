2019-20 All-Metro boys basketball first and second teams

First team
Dominick Carrington
City, guard, senior
>> Three-year varsity player, first season at Mount Carmel, was one of the area’s top perimeter shooters, averaging 24 points per game in leading the No. 6 Knights to 22-3 mark
>> Scored 20 or more points in 15 games with 14 3-pointers in career-high 50-point performance vs. Southwestern; added four rebounds, three assists and three steals per game; undecided on college, with Canisius and Wagner showing strong interest
>> Said City coach Omarr Smith: “Dominick brought the balance to our team. His willingness to defend the opposing teams’ best ball handler along with his ability to score in bunches was a key for us all season.”
Jason Edokpayi
Mount Saint Joseph, forward, senior
>> Three-year varsity player emerged as No. 3 Gaels’ (29-6) go-to player, averaging 15.6 points, 7.3 rebounds and two blocked shots per game
>> Fairfield commit named to All-MIAA A and All-BCL first teams, along with BCL’s Most Improved Player; recorded 22 double doubles, including 21-point, 11-rebound performance in MIAA title game win over St. Frances
>> Said Mount Saint Joseph coach Pat Clatchey: “What he did we saw glimpses of before, but never a level of sustained consistency. In my opinion, he kind of saved our season by raising his level of play. He was tremendous.”
Mitchell Fischer
Loyola Blakefield, forward, senior
>> Second-team pick last year makes jump to first team after averaging 19.7 points and 7.2 rebounds in leading the No. 9 Dons to a 19-12 mark
>> Three-year varsity player, two-year starter, two-time All-BCL first-teamer scored 20 or more points in 13 games with five double doubles; 1,251 career points rank seventh in program history; undecided on college
>> Said Loyola Blakefield coach Josh Davalli: “After a breakout junior season, Mitch continued to increase his level of play. ... He has been a huge, stabilizing presence to our overall team’s success during his three years on varsity.”
Michael Gray
Lake Clifton, guard, senior
>> Three-year starter and All-Metro second-team pick last year makes jump after leading the No. 5 Lakers (21-5) to suspended trip to the Class 1A state tournament, averaging 18 points per game
>> With complete all-around game with take-charge mentality, he averaged six assists and six rebounds; instrumental in Lakers’ state title seasons as a sophomore and junior; set to play basketball and football at Wagner
>> Said Lake Clifton coach Herman “Tree” Harried: “He’s a winner, a competitor that took on challenges and also was a really good, humble teammate. At the end of the day, everybody knew when it was time to make a play, Mike was going to make the play.”
Brandon Murray
Poly, forward, senior
>> Second-team pick last year earns jump to first team after averaging 21.7 points in helping Baltimore City champion No. 2 Engineers (24-2) to suspended trip to Class 3A state tournament
>> Named Baltimore City Player of the Year by coaches; hit staggering 65% from the floor; scored career-high 44 points at City, hitting on 18 of 20 shots from the field; still weighing college options; scored 976 points in two seasons at Poly
>> Said Poly coach Sam Brand: “Brandon was a scoring machine at all levels. He’s the most efficient scorer that we’ve ever had at Poly and I’ve ever seen in Baltimore City basketball.”
Martaz Robinson
New Town, guard, senior
>> Led the No. 4 Titans (25-2) to Baltimore County championship and trip to suspended Class 2A tournament, averaging 17 points, eight rebounds, four assists and two steals per game
>> Three-year varsity starter and Delaware State commit named Baltimore County Player of the Year by league coaches; posted 20 points, eight assists and six boards in region title win over rival Milford Mill
>> Said New Town coach Derek Wise: “Over the summer, he told me the game has slowed down for him and I said ‘uh oh!’ So when that happened and his IQ already being so high, I knew it was going to be too easy for him out there.”
Will Thomas
Mervo, forward, senior
>> Three-year starter who played first season played at Mount Carmel, the versatile 6-foot-5 standout led the No. 11 Mustangs (15-6), averaging 24 points, eight rebounds and five assists
>> Recorded six double doubles; career-high 35 points in win over Thomas Johnson put him over 1,000 career points, finishing with 1,050; still undecided on college
>> Said Mervo coach Deron Harding: “Will was our leader in points and rebounds and did a great job of leading our younger players through his play in games and practices. He pushed his teammates to get better.”
Jamal West
St. Frances, forward, senior
>> Repeat first-team selection combined high-end skills and fierce competitiveness, averaging 16 points and nine rebounds in helping the No. 1 Panthers to a third straight BCL crown
>> In four-year career, first two at Dunbar, he won four championships; South Alabama commit finished with 1,269 points and 851 rebounds in two years at St. Frances
>> Said St. Frances coach Nick Myles: “It’s a testament to his time in the gym — working, working, working — and he expanded his game. When I think about him, I think of like a throwback — he’s willing to do anything at any moment. We definitely wouldn’t have had the success we had without him.”
Cam Whitmore
Archbishop Spalding, forward, sophomore
>> Versatile 6-foot-6 swing burst onto the scene, averaging 15 points and 10.7 rebounds in his first varsity season to lead the No. 10 Cavaliers to an 18-11 mark
>> Matchup nightmare who could also defend down low and on the perimeter; finished with 20 double doubles and averaged 2.8 blocked shots and 2.3 steals; scored career-high 34 points in MIAA A playoff win against Gilman
>> Said Spalding coach Josh Pratt: “Cam brought scoring, rebounding and shot blocking to our team. His willingness to buy into the new coaching staff was key. He became a tremendous leader as the season progressed.”
Second team
Jaylin Albury, Northeast-AA, guard, senior
Rahim Ali, Poly, guard, senior
Zaccheus Blackwell, Lake Clifton, guard, senior
Ryan Conway, Dulaney, guard, junior
Lorenzo Donadio, Boys’ Latin, guard, senior
John Godinez, Parkville, guard, senior
Caleb Johnson, Arch. Curley, guard, senior
Marlon Lewis, Havre de Grace, forward, junior
Tra’Shawn Lewis, Edmondson, forward, senior
Jordan Oates, Atholton, guard, senior