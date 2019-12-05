Outlook: Great news for the Mustangs is bad news for the rest of Baltimore City. Senior Will Thomas is back from the foot injury that cost him last season and is playing with bounce and confidence. The 6-5 small forward is one of the area’s most talented and versatile players and he has a strong cast around him. Point guard Demonee Carter, a four-year starter, will join Mount Carmel transfer Teon Rushing to give the Mustangs smart and tough backcourt play. Senior Elijah Rantin, a 6-10 forward/center, is a valuable presence down low at both ends. With the return of Thomas, the addition of Rushing and much of the group having played three and four years together, the Mustangs are determined to make this their year.