Rahim Ali
Poly, guard, senior
The All-Metro point guard has a rare opportunity this season: to be the floor general of a four-time state champion. His leadership, savvy, tough play and smart decisions with the ball have been vital for the three-time defending Class 3A state champion Engineers. Last season, he averaged 11.2 points, 8.1 assists, 4.6 rebounds and 3.8 steals with 16 double doubles to enter his senior year with 680 points, 546 assists and 301 rebounds in his career.
Adrian Baldwin
St. Frances, guard, senior
An All-Metro first-team pick as a sophomore, Baldwin elevated his game in earning All-Metro Player of the Year honors last season. The point guard is as consistent and versatile as they come at both ends of the floor and shined in last season’s biggest moments to lead the Panthers to Maryland Interscholastic Athletic Association A Conference and Baltimore Catholic League championships. He averaged 14 points, six assists, four rebounds and four steals last season and has 1,388 points, 620 assists and 347 steals in his career.
Ryan Conway
Dulaney, guard, junior
An elite scorer as a freshman, Conway added layers to his game last season to become a team leader and catalyst at the point in leading the No. 9 Lions (22-4) to their first state tournament appearance since 1977. He averaged 21.5 points per game — hitting 42% from behind the 3-point line — and also had 4.5 assists and 2.7 steals per game. In addition to the consistent numbers — he scored 20 or more points in 17 games last season — he also brings intensity at both ends of the floor to set a positive tone.
Michael Gray
Lake Clifton, guard, senior
First and foremost, the All-Metro second-team pick brings two things the defending Class 1A state champion Lakers have counted on most: consistency and toughness. The combo guard, who averaged 16 points, six assists and six rebounds per game last season, brings everything on offense and is relentless on defense. He thrives in big games and will look to close out his three-year varsity career with three state championships as the Lakers claimed the 2A crown in his sophomore year.
Justin Lewis
Poly, forward, senior
At 6 feet 7 and 220 pounds, the Marquette commit can take over a game in several ways. The two-time All-Metro first-team selection pounds inside for points, rebounds and blocks; can step out and hit a 3-pointer; and find a teammate when a double team arrives. Last season, he averaged 17.3 points and 9.2 rebounds — finishing with 16 double doubles for the three-time Class 3A state champions — and 3.4 assists and 3.2 blocks. Surrounded by a special cast, he might be unstoppable this season.
Marlon Lewis
Havre de Grace, guard/forward, junior
At 6-4 and 215 pounds, the versatile junior, who plays all positions, is one of the area’s most explosive players and difficult matchups. Put a big on him and he’ll go outside. Use a guard, and he’ll post inside. On the fast break, he puts down thunderous dunks. Last season, his first in the program after starting at Woodlawn, he averaged 20 points and nine rebounds in leading the Warriors to a 23-1 mark. Look for Lewis to continue his dominant ways as his game continues to grow.
Andrew Mills
New Town, forward, senior
Across-the-board steady in his first two years on varsity, Mills picked up his play significantly in leading the Titans to the Baltimore County championship last year. Mills just gets things done on the floor and has shown a penchant for rising to any occasion. Last season, he averaged 16 points — able to penetrate and hit from the outside — and eight rebounds with his consistent play a calming presence. The New Town-Dulaney showdown was touted as the biggest in Baltimore County and he flashed with a career-high 31 points.
Mitchell Fischer
Loyola Blakefield, forward, senior
The 6-8 Fischer, an All-Metro second-team selection, was the area’s biggest breakthrough last season, averaging 16.2 points and 5.5 rebounds in leading the Dons to a 20-win season. Ficher brings a refined inside-outside game on offense, able to take advantage of anything an opposing defense offers with 3-point range and a good handle to get to the basket. His length and positioning is a plus at the defensive end and on the boards. As the only returning starter from last year’s team, Fischer will be relied on heavily for productivity and leadership with teammates taking on new roles.
Logan Vican
Broadneck, forward, senior
A four-year varsity player, the 6-9 Vican will be a headache for opponents as Anne Arundel County’s most challenging matchup. On the offensive end, he brings a versatile inside-outside game, able to drive, come off screens for midrange jumpers and hit 3s. He’s also a savvy defender and capable rebounder. After averaging 12 points and nine rebounds in the Bruins’ run to the Class 4A title game, Vican will be looked on to do more as the team’s go-to player.
Jamal West
St. Frances, forward, senior
In simple terms, West plays winning basketball. The 6-5 All-Metro forward, who averaged 13 points, eight rebounds and two assists last season, brings relentless drive and smart play every time he steps on the floor to provide a positive influence. Last season, he saved his best for the biggest games in helping the Panthers to a sweep of the MIAA A and BCL championships. He opened with a career-best 41-point, 12-rebound performance against Annapolis Area Christian in the opening round of the MIAA playoffs and averaged 25.5 points and 10 rebounds in the two title games.
Other notables
Jaylin Albury, Northeast
Aria Ameli, Reservoir
Noah Batchelor, Glenelg Country
Jared Billups, McDonogh
Zaccheus Blackwell, Lake Clifton
Denio Blaney, Westminster
Tyler Brelsford, Mount Saint Joseph
Jalen Bryant, John Carroll
Cameron Byers, Dulaney
Dominick Carrington, City
Everett Cooper, McDonogh
Christian Corley, Edgewood
Ausar Crawley, Mount Saint Joseph
Cam Edwards, Edgewood
Kwame Evans, Jr., Poly
Chandler Gentzel, Winters Mill
Jermaine Goodwyn, Milford Mill
Tre’Shawn Lewis, Edmondson
Nick Marshall, River Hill
Malik Missouri, Gilman
Brandon Murray, Poly
Eontae Nelson, Edmondson
Jordan Oates, Atholton
Corey Patterson, C. Milton Wright
Julian Reese, St. Frances
Ryan Rill, Francis Scott Key
Martaz Robinson, New Town
Peyton Scheufele, Liberty
Josiah Scott, Havre de Grace
Joey Sedlacko, Centennial
Eric Sondberg, South River
Connor Stewart, Liberty
John Thomas, Patterson
Will Thomas, Mervo
Jordan Toles, St. Frances
Khiyon Washington, Southern-AA
Justin Wunder, Century