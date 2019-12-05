The 6-8 Fischer, an All-Metro second-team selection, was the area’s biggest breakthrough last season, averaging 16.2 points and 5.5 rebounds in leading the Dons to a 20-win season. Ficher brings a refined inside-outside game on offense, able to take advantage of anything an opposing defense offers with 3-point range and a good handle to get to the basket. His length and positioning is a plus at the defensive end and on the boards. As the only returning starter from last year’s team, Fischer will be relied on heavily for productivity and leadership with teammates taking on new roles.