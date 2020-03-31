2019-20 All-Metro boys basketball Co-Players of the Year: St. Frances’ Adrian Baldwin and Poly’s Justin Lewis

With dominant size and athleticism, the 6-foot-8 two-time All-Metro standout went into the season as the area’s most imposing player. He maximized his gifted skills with hard work, leadership and the desire to take over games in every fashion. Lewis regularly played above the rim at both ends of the court. In addition, he improved his versatility on offense with an outside game to match his work down low. He averaged 19.3 points, 13.4 rebounds, 4.4 blocked shots and four assists. The No. 2 Engineers (24-2) were in position to win a fourth straight Class 3A state title before the state tournament was postponed. This season, he finished with 18 double doubles. “The thing that happened this year that I was most proud of with Justin is he began to play that much harder in practice,” Poly coach Sam Brand said. “Taking practice more serious, he pushed his teammates harder each day, and what it meant was he was more invested in winning more during games.” Committed to play at Marquette, Lewis is former Cardinal Gibbons and Duke standout Steve Wojciechowski’s first recruit out of Baltimore. Lewis finished his three years at Poly as the program’s third all-time leading scorer with 1,374 points.