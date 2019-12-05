xml:space="preserve">
Lake Clifton coach Herman "Tree" Harried carries to the championship trophy to his players following their win over Southern-Garrett during the MPSSAA Class 1A boys basketball state championship at University of Maryland.
Lake Clifton coach Herman "Tree" Harried carries to the championship trophy to his players following their win over Southern-Garrett during the MPSSAA Class 1A boys basketball state championship at University of Maryland. (Brian Krista / Baltimore Sun Media Group)

2

Poly seniors with the opportunity to be part of four straight state title teams. All-Metro point guard Rahim Ali and forward Ian Wallace are four-year varsity players.

4

Classifications in which Lake Clifton has won state championships. In winning the Class 1A title last season, the program became the first in the state to win titles in all four, having previously won in 4A, 3A and 2A.

10

Returning All-Metro selections from last season, half of the 20 players selected from the first and second teams. All-Metro Player of the Year, St. Frances senior point guard Adrian “Ace” Baldwin, leads the way.

