2019-20 All-Metro boys basketball Coach of the Year: Pat Clatchey, Mount Saint Joseph

Pat Clatchey
Mount Saint Joseph
The 28-year coach has enjoyed plenty of milestone wins, but career victory No. 700 — a 62-53 home win over No. 1 St. Frances on Jan. 17 — might top the list.
In addition to reaching 700, it also was a season-defining win that set up the No. 3 Gaels (29-6) for bigger things ahead, highlighted by the MIAA A Conference championship win against the same Panthers.
“The first time we beat St. Frances, it was like ‘Ok if that’s who is considered the best team in the area and we just beat them, we’re right there,” Clatchey said.
The Gaels weren’t the most talented team in the area, but they were versatile and bought into the system with Clatchey playing the matchups quarter by quarter all season. In finishing with the 29 wins (Clatchey’s career mark stands at 712-152), the Gaels captured the MIAA A crown and reached the BCL championship game.
The improvement of All-Metro senior forward Jason Edokpayi showed how Clatchey got the most from his players. The MIAA A championship was the sixth for Mount Saint Joseph under Clatchey to go with seven BCL tournament titles and 11 regular-season titles. Clatchey said assistant coaches Doug Nicholas, Damien Jenifer, Jordan Griffin and strength coach Jared Woodley were vital in the team’s success.