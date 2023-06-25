South Carroll 3-sport star AJ Rodrigues named 2022-23 Baltimore Sun high school boys Athlete of the Year

Thank you for supporting our journalism. This article is available exclusively for our subscribers, who help fund our work at The Baltimore Sun.

AJ Rodrigues, a three-sport star in football, wrestling and lacrosse for South Carroll, is The Baltimore Sun’s 2022-23 high school boys Athlete of the Year. (Karl Merton Ferron/Baltimore Sun)

At the end of February, South Carroll three-sport standout AJ Rodrigues finally made his choice, committing to wrestle at the University of Maryland.

At the time, Rodrigues, also a star running back who dabbled in lacrosse in the spring, was already established as one of the storied program’s best wrestlers.

Advertisement

Seeking his fourth Carroll County title and his third state crown (the coronavirus pandemic postponed the state tournament in his sophomore year), could he find an even higher level to cap his illustrious career on the mat?

The answer was yes.

Advertisement

“When I committed, I felt like a different wrestler — everything was coming together for me on the mat. I was way more confident in what I did in my matches and the difference showed from the time before I committed and after,” said Rodrigues, who finished with a 3.05 GPA.

Rodrigues swept the county, region and state titles, closing with a 20-5 technical fall victory over Oakland Mills’ Joe Clark for the Class 2A/1A title. In all three tournaments, none of his opponents recorded a point on offense.

That closing stretch of excellence in his top sport was the highlight of a sensational senior year for Rodrigues, who has been chosen as The Baltimore Sun’s 2022-23 high school boys Athlete of the Year.

AJ Rodrigues, a three-sport star in football, wrestling and lacrosse for South Carroll, is The Baltimore Sun’s 2022-23 high school boys Athlete of the Year. (Karl Merton Ferron/Baltimore Sun)

“This is a very awesome moment for me,” Rodrigues said. “I’ve worked very hard in my four years at South Carroll and to be able to leave as The Baltimore Sun’s boys Athlete of the Year as a senior ... it really shows that my hard work paid off.”

Rodrigues started his senior year as a football star. In leading South Carroll (9-2) to a share of the Carroll County crown and the Class 2A/1A state quarterfinals, the running back ran for a county-high 1,514 yards and 22 touchdowns to be named the 2022 Carroll County Times Offensive Player of the Year in addition to earning All-Metro second-team honors from The Sun.

On the mat, the All-Metro first-team pick went 50-2 to finish his career with a 150-4 mark and repeat as the Carroll County Times Wrestler of the Year. He first picked up a lacrosse last year and proved a quick study, enjoying two solid seasons as a defenseman for the Cavaliers.

By the end of his career, Rodrigues, who also considered playing football at Division II Shepherd University and wrestling at West Virginia and George Mason, earned eight varsity letters.

Wrestling coach Bryan Hamper, a 2001 South Carroll graduate who won two state titles during his days on the mat, watched Rodrigues develop through the junior league ranks, so he knew what the young star was capable of even as a freshman.

Advertisement

“One thing that stood out is his desire to be the best as soon as he stepped on campus at South Carroll,” Hamper said. “You could tell from Day 1 that he wasn’t coming in as a normal freshman. His work ethic was something that stood apart from other guys and he’s out there wanting to get better every day.

“[He was] able to carry the burden of playing multiple sports at a very high level and excelling in each one is remarkable. It just goes to show the type of kid he is, the priorities he has and his academics are extremely high and he holds that in high regard. So to be able to have that complete package is special, and that’s what AJ is.”

AJ Rodrigues receives his diploma at South Carroll High School’s 56th graduation on June 5 at McDaniel College's Gill Center. (Jeffrey F. Bill/Carroll County Times)

One reason Rodrigues works so hard and appreciates all the accolades he has received is the desire to be a role model for his two younger brothers — Manny, a rising junior at South Carroll, and Anthony, set to be a sophomore.

The three brothers shared the backfield for one special play during the football season. On the mat, Manny took second at states in the 195-pound class, while Anthony finished sixth at 152 for the Cavaliers, who won their second straight Class 2A/1A state dual meet title.

“He’s really pushed us a lot to be the best person and athlete we can, and he gets on us if he sees us not giving 100% effort. He’s just always there for us,” Manny said.

“It really motivates me and he inspires me to try to be great. I see all the awards he’s receiving and it makes me want to work more and break his records.”

Advertisement

For AJ, it starts with the desire to compete. His motor never stops.

Varsity Highlights Weekly Get the latest high school sports stories, photos and video from around the region. By submitting your email to receive this newsletter, you agree to our Subscriber Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy >

“I love to compete, love the thrill of it and seeing how much you can improve,” he said. “Let’s say in a wrestling match you win, but you watch the tape and see how you can improve and then every time you go out and compete, you can get better and better. You’ve got to have a goal, you have to want to reach it and you have to work to get to that goal.”

South Carroll's AJ Rodrigues finished his high school wrestling career with a 150-4 mark and three state titles. He will compete in college at the University of Maryland. (Karl Merton Ferron/Baltimore Sun)

Picking which sport to play at the next level wasn’t easy.

Rodrigues finished his two-plus varsity football seasons with 3,350 all-purpose yards and 40 touchdowns. Always getting every opponents’ best on the mat, he successfully defended his titles. His athleticism and leadership made him a valuable asset on the lacrosse field.

Of the many adjectives used to describe Rodrigues, former football coach Mike Kraus, who stepped down after 24 years with the program, chose humble.

“AJ had what I always look for in the five tools. That’s being a great athlete. He’s extremely coachable. He’s very disciplined and was very responsible. And the one that stands out the most is his character,” Kraus said. “He always came to practice ready to work hard and be the guy that showed the way for the other younger guys.”

Advertisement

Rodrigues believes he can have the most success in college as a wrestler. Competing for the home state team in the imposing Big Ten Conference is a challenge he savors.

“Coach Hamper really put things in perspective as far as how good I could be in wrestling,” he said. “I’m on the smaller side in football, which I was never worried about, but it’s just wrestling is the sport I feel I can go really far.”