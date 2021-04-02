Jack of all trades: McDonogh two-sport star Dante Trader Jr., bound for Maryland, has eye on MIAA A lacrosse title

“As a senior leader, you have all these tasks with the guys looking up to you, so you have to know what to say and how to act. But, at the end of the day, you’re still a player and no bigger than the team, so we have to do what’s best for the team and be ‘we’ guys,” he said. “I can’t force rules on people that I’m not doing. So I have to be in the weight room. I have to be going hard at practice. I want guys to look up to the leaders thinking, ‘If he’s doing this, then this is how I have to match the energy,’ and stuff like that.”