The Game: IND slips past Mercy with clutch 4th-quarter free-throw shooting

On a night when neither the Institute of Notre Dame nor Mercy could find the basket, it was foul shots from the former that made the difference.
IND made all 10 free throws in the fourth quarter to hold off Mercy and beat the Magic, 36-29, in their annual matchup at Towson University’s SECU Arena. Grace Taylor and Niyona Smith each went 4-for-4 from the line to help the Penguins.
This was the 54th time these two teams have played what is simply called “The Game,” and IND now has won seven straight. The Penguins (3-18) snapped a six-game losing streak this season, and Taylor (10 points) was named her team’s MVP.
“We needed needed to keep playing as a team,” Taylor said. “We’re very good from the free-throw line. We practice [a lot].”
Both teams couldn’t get going on offense until the fourth quarter. Mercy did not score a point in the third quarter as IND took a 20-14 lead.
IND coach Sonya Howell, in her first year on the job, wanted her team to keep pushing despite the offensive issues, and they did.
“I told [them] they’ve got to keep playing hard every quarter,” Howell said. “We were rushing [at times]. I think we played like we were down, [but free throws helped]. You’ve got to make those free throws.”
Mercy coach Mary Ella Marion, who recently got her 400th victory and even played in this game, still enjoys being a part of it. Last year, the Magic (10-8) watched the Penguins score the first 11 points and remove all of the suspense quickly as they rolled to a 69-27 victory.
IND lost some key players from last year, and the Penguins have struggled all season. But they came out fired up in this game, one where both teams struggled to find the basket.
The arena was filled with the colors red (for Mercy) and blue (for IND). Both were everywhere — in the stands, on the concourse walking around, in the suites.
Plus, of course, there was the noise. Fans shrieked for anything that went right for their team — Mercy seemed a bit louder — and never stopping throughout the game.
They yelled no matter what. Be it a rebound, free throw, basket, steal.
That, though, is part of the charm of this game.
More than anything, the Mercy and IND fans were simply having fun. Marion, though, said emotions were running high in her dressing room after the loss.
“I feel bad,” Marion said. “There are kids in that are crying in that [dressing room].”