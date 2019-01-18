Western roars past Spalding, 61-32, at Basketball Academy

After watching her team play a sluggish first half Friday against Archbishop Spalding, Western coach Tasha Townsend told her players they need to increase the intensity in the second half.

That’s why the Doves took flight in the final two quarters. No. 10 Western broke the game open in the third quarter with a mix of strong defense and aggressive offense that left Spalding in the dust en route to a 61-32 victory in the Baltimore Basketball Academy at Morgan State.

Western (10-2) struggled throughout the first half in a slow-paced game. Neither Spalding (8-8) nor the Doves could do much on offense but Western finished with a 22-17 lead at the break.

However, that lead did not please Townsend because she thought the Doves could do a whole lot more.

“I told them to play our game,” she said. “In the first half, we were a little lax. We needed to play Western basketball.”

By that, Townsend said she meant to turn up the intensity and move the ball on offense to create good scoring chances. Both combined to help Western outscore the Cavaliers 22-4 in that third quarter and take command.

Vashae Rideout led the way during that third-quarter run. The guard got nine of her game-high 17 points during those eight minutes, making a driving lay-up, nailing a long 3-pointer and hitting four free throws.

“We strapped in on defense and on offense we had to move the ball around,” she said. “If we move the ball around, we make our plays.”

Western did that much better in the second half with help from players such as Rideout, Sanaya Gray (15 points) and Nyceara Pryor (11 points). All did good jobs of helping the Doves attack the Spalding basket time after time, getting strong scoring chances or to the free-throw line.

The Doves took off right at the start of the quarter by scoring 13 of the first 16 points and stretching the lead to 35-20 on the Rideout three with just over three minutes remaining. Western’s defense took care of the rest.

In that quarter, the Doves held the Cavaliers without a basket – they finished with just nine overall, never finding their range all night – and limiting Spalding to only four free throws. That’s how they turned a 22-17 lead into a 44-21 edge heading into the fourth quarter.

Overall, Western outscored the Cavaliers 39-15 in the second half.

Western also forced 10 of the 25 Spalding turnovers in the key third period, which hurt the Cavaliers, who played much of the second half without guard Morgan Pennick, down with an ankle injury early in the third quarter. She tried to come back, but the coaches pulled her shortly after.

“We saw what they were running, and we were able to get steals,” Pryor said. “We were trying to get easy shots.”

Koi Sims topped the Cavaliers with nine points as the poor shooting throughout the game, and the tough second-half Western defense proved to be too much. Spalding made just one basket from early in the second quarter until Breanna Smith drilled a long-three pointer early in the fourth quarter – a time of just over 16 minutes.

“They stepped it up, and we didn’t match,” Spalding coach Maggie Morrison said. “I think we just started getting rushed and flustered. They’re very quick, and they’re very unselfish.”

In earlier boys games, Springdale Prep handed Woodlawn a 68-50 loss. After the Western-Spalding matchup, Mervo topped Oxon Hill, 80-72, and the National Academy Foundation beat Randallstown, 75-50, in boys games.

The schedule on Friday was adjusted due to Thursday’s weather issues. The tournament concludes on Saturday at Morgan State.

S - F. Peterein 4, Pennick 7, Dzambo 4, Sims 9, M. Peterein 3, Smith 3, Young 4. Totals: 9 15-27 32.

W - Hawkins 6, Rideout 17, Fisher 3, Gray 15, Pryor 11, Mills 2, Scruggs 2, Johnson 3. Totals: 22 12-16 61. Half: W, 22-17.