Top-ranked Poly cuts down No. 10 River Hill in 3A state girls basketball quarterfinals

Poly has not hidden what its goal was this season. The Engineers never have won a state title but have been oh so close, making the final four nine times since 2007 and falling in the Class 3A championship game last season.
The Engineers have pointed towards returning to the state semifinals for the 10th time since the first practice, and they earned their wish Friday night. Jada Gross scored 13 points while Ajae Petty added 12 points and 12 rebounds as top-ranked host Poly rolled to a 54-25 victory over No. 10 River Hill in a Class 3A state quarterfinal matchup.
Poly (24-1) advances to the state semifinal next Thursday against Rockville at Towson University's SECU Arena. If the Engineers get to the finals, that game would be Saturday. River Hill (20-5) won the Class 2A state title last year but moved up this season.
Like the other teams in the state semifinals, Poly was playing its third game of the week and a bit tired. Plus, coach Kendall Peace-Able said there’s been a cold that’s been working its way through the team, but the Engineers again turned in a solid effort on defense.
“We didn’t want to give them good looks,” Peace-Able said. “We know they played hard.”
Poly made the state quarterfinal with a strong defensive performance against Hereford on Wednesday. The Bulls rarely saw the lane or the rim, and while River Hill got there at times, the Hawks often were stuck firing from long distance and usually with hands in their faces.
Saniha Jackson led River Hill with 13 points but the Hawks just were not able to find many high-percentage shots. Even when they got a shot down low, two or three Poly players often showed up to greet them.
“Defense wins ballgames,” Gross said. “We’re always trying to have a grind mentality.”
The Engineers forced 16 turnovers in this game, many of which led to points or shots, and Poly kept the Hawks from finding any type of offensive rhythm.”
“We just weren’t in sync on offense,” River Hill coach Teresa Waters said. “We have to attack and dish. But we stayed on the perimeter.”
The Hawks also hurt themselves at the free-throw line. River Hill made just six of 18 foul shots.
Poly was a bit sloppy at times on offense, especially in the first half when it made 10 turnovers. The Engineers’ lead was cut to 16-12 on a Jackson follow-up with 4:44 left in the first half.
Then, Poly took command. The Engineers scored nine in a row and went on a 20-2 run that gave them a 36-14 lead just under three minutes into the third quarter. Petty scored the final five points of that burst, closing it with a three-point play.
Poly now has five days until its next game, and the Engineers are hoping everyone heals up and they get some rest. They’ve been working since November, and now the team is just two steps away from that elusive championship.
As the players stood on a ladder to cut down the nets at Poly, they were clearly happy, but there also was the look that this was a job not yet finished.
Now, they’ll get that chance.
“We’ll see what next week [brings],” Peace-Able said.
R - Clark 4, Jackson 13, Smith 4, Duffy 4. Totals: 9 6-18 25.
P - Wilson 8, Gross 13, Clark 7, Petty 12, Robinson 4, Massenburg 2. Townes 8. Totals: 20 11-18 54. Halftime: P, 25-13