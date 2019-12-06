xml:space="preserve">
River Hill's Saniha Jackson looks to make the pass as Hereford's Cameron Smith stays ready on defense during Friday afternoon's 2A state semi final game at the SECU Arena at Towson University.
River Hill's Saniha Jackson looks to make the pass as Hereford's Cameron Smith stays ready on defense during Friday afternoon's 2A state semi final game at the SECU Arena at Towson University.

Deja Atkinson

Old Mill, forward, senior

The Patriots will need her strong play inside. She was averaging 8.7 points and 9.2 rebounds per game last season going into the state semifinals and helped Sydney Faulcon give Old Mill plenty of strength down low.

St. Frances' Aniya Gourdine, right, is fouled by Roland Park's Myah Simmons on the way to the basket in the fourth quarter. St. Frances defeated Roland Park by score of 33 to 29 in IAAM girls basketball A-Conference championship game at Stevenson University.
St. Frances' Aniya Gourdine, right, is fouled by Roland Park's Myah Simmons on the way to the basket in the fourth quarter. St. Frances defeated Roland Park by score of 33 to 29 in IAAM girls basketball A-Conference championship game at Stevenson University.

Aniya Gourdine

St. Frances, guard, senior

Gourdine played a big role in the Panthers winning a fourth straight IAAM A Conference title. She averaged 17 points and led St. Frances with 11 points in a 33-29 victory over Roland Park in the championship game.

Saniha Jackson

River Hill, forward, senior

She helped the Hawks win the Class 2A state title. Jackson averaged 12.5 points and 10.2 rebounds per game heading into the state semifinals and also added 46 blocks to give River Hill more inside power.

Mir McLean

Roland Park, guard/forward, senior

McLean averaged 18.3 points and 12.9 rebounds and finished with 29 doubles as the Reds won the IAAM A Conference regular-season crown. They lost to St. Frances in the finals, and McLean is headed to UConn next season.

Claire Neff

Maryvale, forward, senior

Neff has scored over 1,000 points in her career at Maryvale and was an IAAM All-Conference (B) pick last season. She has signed to play her college hoops at Clemson next year.

Institute of Notre Dame forward Ajae Petty steals the ball from Mercy center Mary Huebler, right, during "The Game" at SECU Arena at Towson University.
Institute of Notre Dame forward Ajae Petty steals the ball from Mercy center Mary Huebler, right, during "The Game" at SECU Arena at Towson University.

Ajae Petty

Poly, forward, senior

She transferred to Poly from IND this season and should help the Engineers, who made it to the Class 3A state finals last season. Petty is headed to LSU next year.

St. Frances Panthers senior basketball player Angel Reese during the team's Midnight Madness rally, where she announces her commitment to sign with the Maryland Terrapins Fri., Nov. 1, 2019.
St. Frances Panthers senior basketball player Angel Reese during the team's Midnight Madness rally, where she announces her commitment to sign with the Maryland Terrapins Fri., Nov. 1, 2019.

Angel Reese

St. Frances, guard/forward, senior

She was The Sun’s Player of the Year last season, leading St. Frances to the IAAM A Conference title. Reese averaged 22.6 points and 19.3 rebounds and has signed with Maryland.

Charia Roberts

Pikesville, forward, senior

Roberts averaged 10.8 points and 7.8 rebounds per game as the Panthers won their first state title (1A). They’ll need her help again as Pikesville moves to 2A. Roberts has signed with Loyola Maryland.

Poly's Dasia Townes, left, tries to avoid a block attempt by Long Reach's Haley Thompson as she releases a shot during a semifinal game of the 3A girls basketball state tournament at Towson University's SECU Arena on Thursday, March 8.
Poly's Dasia Townes, left, tries to avoid a block attempt by Long Reach's Haley Thompson as she releases a shot during a semifinal game of the 3A girls basketball state tournament at Towson University's SECU Arena on Thursday, March 8.

Dasia Townes

Poly, guard, senior

Townes averaged 15 points, nine rebounds and four steals last year as Poly advanced to the 3A state final. She helped the Engineers in many ways and has signed with VCU.

Tori Valentine

Mount Hebron, guard, senior

She finished second in Howard County in scoring last year, averaging 19.9 points. Valentine’s play was a big reason the Vikings went from 9-14 to 14-9 last season.

Other notables

Savannah Brooks, Springdale

Ashlynn Burrows, South River

Kayla Cabbagestalk, Chesapeake-BC

Kennedy Clark, River Hill

Tristyn DeVeaux, Aberdeen

Ashley Dickey, Catonsville

Sophia Diehl, Roland Park

Diamony Dorsey, St. Frances

Bethany Fowler, South Carroll

Rain Green, Roland Park

Reese Harden, Hereford

Anii Harris, Howard

Kayla Henderson, Coppin Academy

Neah Henry, Forest Park

Aniya Hills, Coppin Academy

Tiffany Hooker, Reservoir

Anany Humphrey, St. Frances

Gabby Johnson, Western

Jess Littlejohn, Liberty

Madison Knight, Patterson Mill

Mikiyah Mallett, Old Mill

Megan Matsko, Mount de Sales

Nekhu Mitchell, McDonogh

Jayla Oden, McDonogh

Nycera Pryor, Western

Tenea Robinson, Poly

Destiny Ryles, St. Paul’s

Marisa Sanchez-Henry, Howard

Marley Saunders, Gerstell

Gabby Scott, Howard

Myah Simmons, Roland Park

Kristin Sterling, Pikesville

Rachel Thiem, Liberty

Cache Wilson, Poly

Jazmine Washington, Oakland Mills

Nyshae Weaver, Coppin Academy

