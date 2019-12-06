Deja Atkinson
Old Mill, forward, senior
The Patriots will need her strong play inside. She was averaging 8.7 points and 9.2 rebounds per game last season going into the state semifinals and helped Sydney Faulcon give Old Mill plenty of strength down low.
Aniya Gourdine
St. Frances, guard, senior
Gourdine played a big role in the Panthers winning a fourth straight IAAM A Conference title. She averaged 17 points and led St. Frances with 11 points in a 33-29 victory over Roland Park in the championship game.
Saniha Jackson
River Hill, forward, senior
She helped the Hawks win the Class 2A state title. Jackson averaged 12.5 points and 10.2 rebounds per game heading into the state semifinals and also added 46 blocks to give River Hill more inside power.
Mir McLean
Roland Park, guard/forward, senior
McLean averaged 18.3 points and 12.9 rebounds and finished with 29 doubles as the Reds won the IAAM A Conference regular-season crown. They lost to St. Frances in the finals, and McLean is headed to UConn next season.
Claire Neff
Maryvale, forward, senior
Neff has scored over 1,000 points in her career at Maryvale and was an IAAM All-Conference (B) pick last season. She has signed to play her college hoops at Clemson next year.
Ajae Petty
Poly, forward, senior
She transferred to Poly from IND this season and should help the Engineers, who made it to the Class 3A state finals last season. Petty is headed to LSU next year.
Angel Reese
St. Frances, guard/forward, senior
She was The Sun’s Player of the Year last season, leading St. Frances to the IAAM A Conference title. Reese averaged 22.6 points and 19.3 rebounds and has signed with Maryland.
Charia Roberts
Pikesville, forward, senior
Roberts averaged 10.8 points and 7.8 rebounds per game as the Panthers won their first state title (1A). They’ll need her help again as Pikesville moves to 2A. Roberts has signed with Loyola Maryland.
Dasia Townes
Poly, guard, senior
Townes averaged 15 points, nine rebounds and four steals last year as Poly advanced to the 3A state final. She helped the Engineers in many ways and has signed with VCU.
Tori Valentine
Mount Hebron, guard, senior
She finished second in Howard County in scoring last year, averaging 19.9 points. Valentine’s play was a big reason the Vikings went from 9-14 to 14-9 last season.
Other notables
Savannah Brooks, Springdale
Ashlynn Burrows, South River
Kayla Cabbagestalk, Chesapeake-BC
Kennedy Clark, River Hill
Tristyn DeVeaux, Aberdeen
Ashley Dickey, Catonsville
Sophia Diehl, Roland Park
Diamony Dorsey, St. Frances
Bethany Fowler, South Carroll
Rain Green, Roland Park
Reese Harden, Hereford
Anii Harris, Howard
Kayla Henderson, Coppin Academy
Neah Henry, Forest Park
Aniya Hills, Coppin Academy
Tiffany Hooker, Reservoir
Anany Humphrey, St. Frances
Gabby Johnson, Western
Jess Littlejohn, Liberty
Madison Knight, Patterson Mill
Mikiyah Mallett, Old Mill
Megan Matsko, Mount de Sales
Nekhu Mitchell, McDonogh
Jayla Oden, McDonogh
Nycera Pryor, Western
Tenea Robinson, Poly
Destiny Ryles, St. Paul’s
Marisa Sanchez-Henry, Howard
Marley Saunders, Gerstell
Gabby Scott, Howard
Myah Simmons, Roland Park
Kristin Sterling, Pikesville
Rachel Thiem, Liberty
Cache Wilson, Poly
Jazmine Washington, Oakland Mills
Nyshae Weaver, Coppin Academy