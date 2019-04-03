All-Metro Girls Basketball Player of the Year: Angel Reese, St. Frances

St. Frances junior guard-forward Angel Reese led No. 1 St. Frances to a fourth consecutive Interscholastic Athletic Association of Maryland A Conference championship this season by averaging 22.6 points and 19.3 rebounds per game.

She can play all five positions and gives St. Frances versatility. Reese had to step up a bit at times this year because the Panthers did not have quite as strong a team as last season — No. 2 Roland Park won the regular-season conference title and beat the Panthers twice during the regular season — but she lead the Panthers through the postseason.

Reese is being recruited heavily by many major Division I schools and has cut the number of team she’s considering to 10.

St. Frances coach Jerome Shelton said the Panthers needed her to score more this season and to come through in pressure situations. In the A Conference final against Roland Park, a game in which both teams struggled, the Panthers secured a 33-29 victory. Reese finished with eight points, all of which came in the first quarter and gave St. Frances a lead it never lost.

“I think the biggest improvement was her decision-making got better,” Shelton said of Reese. “She handled pressure situations very well. She’s prepared herself mentally in those situations to really play at that [high] level. I see her continuing to climb.”