2019-20 All-Metro girls basketball first and second teams

First team
Aniya Gourdine
St. Frances, guard, junior
>> Solid player who averaged 14.1 points, 5.1 rebounds and 4.6 assists per game as the Panthers won a fifth consecutive IAAM A Conference title
>> Made two key free throws with 12.6 seconds left in the championship win over St. Vincent Pallotti
>> ”Aniya’s poise and leadership was key to our success this season,” coach Jerome Shelton said. “Offensively, she made plays for her teammates or was able to score in pressure situations. She also takes pride in being a good defender.”
Anii Harris
Howard, guard, senior
>> Topped the undefeated Lions with 14.4 points per game and was second in steals with 2.4
>> Usually was assigned to guard the other team’s top player, no matter what her position was, and Harris often performed well; committed to Salem State
>> ”[She] plays really hard,” coach Scott Robinson said. “Gifted with tremendous athletic ability, really quick feet, explosive, great first step, great hang time which allows her to finish around the basket.”
Tiffany Hooker
Reservoir, guard, senior
>> Had a tremendous offensive season and led Howard County in scoring (26.4 points per game)
>> Caused a lot of damage from inside and outside; shot over 40% on 2-point attempts and 36% from 3-point range; headed to Smith College
>> ”She scores from all three levels and that’s rare,” Reservoir coach Deb Taylor said. “When you have a kid who can score in so many ways, it’s hard to stop."
Mir McLean
Roland Park, guard-forward, senior
>> McLean could do just about anything on the court for the Reds and averaged 21.3 points, 12.2 rebounds and 2.4 assists; she’s the school’s all-time leader in scoring and rebounding
>> Named a McDonald’s All-American and the Gatorade Maryland Player of the Year and is going to play her college basketball at Connecticut
>> ”Mir’s senior season capped off a legendary high school basketball career,” Roland Park coach Dani Steinbach said. “She showed tremendous courage and leadership by expanding her skill set and consistently rising to the challenge.”
Kristin Sterling
Pikesville, forward-center, junior
>> Averaged 16.5 points and 12 rebounds as Pikesville made the Class 2A state final four before the coronavirus pandemic stopped everything
>> She has a strong ability to rebound and is a good shooter, which is why she averaged a double double as the Panthers were going for a second straight state title after winning the 1A title in 2019
>> ”This was a complete breakout season for Kristin; she has the complete package,” Pikesville coach Michael Dukes said. “She’s one of the top shooters in the area. Kristin is a great kid who’s very coachable.”
Dasia Townes
Poly, guard, senior
>> Picked as the Baltimore City Player of the Year and helped Poly to a 24-1 record and another trip to the state final four (Class 3A)
>> Averaged 10.3 points and played a big role on defense as the Engineers overwhelmed teams, especially in three easy playoff victories; will go to VCU
>> ”Dasia did a phenomenal job of maintaining academic and athletic focus,” coach Kendall Peace-Able said. “She stepped up with the tenacity and commitment to excellence in every game. She is a pleasure to work with both on and off the court."
Amani Watts
Old Mill, forward-center, freshman
>> Burst on to the Anne Arundel County scene with a big season, averaging 14.5 points and 13.3 rebounds
>> Watts also added 4.5 steals per game and was picked as the county’s Player of the Year by both the coaches and the media; in one late-season game against Meade, Watts posted 26 points, 27 rebounds and eight steals
>> ”She’s well beyond a freshman,” Old Mill coach Rick Smith said. “She amazes us every game. She gets better. If that’s possible.”
Tori Valentine
Mount Hebron, guard, senior
>> Finished with several triple doubles and just missed averaging a double double for the season, scoring 20.6 points per game
>> Valentine’s father, Craig, graduated in 1989 and is the top scorer in Wilde Lake history; her mother, Kacy (then Williams, class of 1994) ranks sixth in Hammond history; Tori will concentrate on track at Towson University next year
>> ”It’s incredible; she’s so much more than a great basketball player,” Mount Hebron coach Tierney Ahearn said. “She’s a great person.”
Cach’e Wilson
Poly, guard, senior
>> Wilson made a good Poly offense run; in addition to being a solid passer who averaged 4.5 assists, she’s grown into a leader on the floor and has been a four-year starter, averaging 8.0 points
>> Headed for UMES to play in the MEAC; also a good shooter who practices half-court shots and drilled a few that helped the Engineers this season
>> "[She] is a consummate leader and teammate. She studies the game. ... She is coachable and passionate about the outcomes for the team and doesn’t hesitate to put her own needs second,” coach Kendall Peace-Able said. “Leadership like this is a treasure.”
Second team
Ashlynn Burrows, South River, guard/forward, senior
Sophia Diehl, Roland Park, forward, junior
Kayla Henderson, Coppin Academy, guard, senior
Neah Henry, Forest Park, forward, junior
Saniha Jackson, River Hill, forward, senior
Nekhu Mitchell, McDonogh, forward, sophomore
Charia Roberts, Pikesville, forward, senior
Tenea Robinson, Poly, guard, junior
Destiny Ryles, St. Paul’s, guard, senior
Marisa Sanchez-Henry, Howard, guard, senior