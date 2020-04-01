2019-20 All-Metro girls basketball Player of the Year: Angel Reese, St. Frances

Angel Reese
St. Frances, guard/forward, senior
Reese also won this award last season and turned in another solid season in helping St. Frances to a fifth straight IAAM A Conference championship.
The Maryland commit played a big role for the Panthers on both offense and defense and made life tough for opponents at both ends. Reese averaged 18.6 points and 10.2 rebounds per game and also passed effectively, handing out 3.4 assists per contest.
Reese was rated one of the top players in the nation — ranked the No. 2 overall recruit by ESPN — and could play just about any position. It wasn’t unusual to see her bring the ball up the court and then later drive to the basket and try a layup or even get an offensive rebound for two easy points.
“Angel’s talent and flexibility gave our team options at every position,” St. Frances coach Jerome Shelton said. “Her ability to impact a game offensively and defensively has made her one of the best players in the country.”