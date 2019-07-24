Poly basketball star Justin Lewis commits to Marquette

“Across the board, they did a great job of recruiting,” said Poly coach Sam Brand. “Wojo was very active, very passionate about Justin being his first Baltimore guy out there and really wanted to make it happen. So he did a great job with that Baltimore connection. So in terms of what they have in the 2020 class – being a big one for them and Justin spearheading it – Marquette just seemed like a really good fit across the board.”