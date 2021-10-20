Katherine King scores overtime penalty kick as Fallston girls soccer edges Bel Air in battle of undefeated teams

“The beauty of the game was there were times when we were on our game and going with the flow, playing with good possession. And there were times when Bel Air was doing the same,” said Fallston coach Madison Ferrara. “So this game was very back and forth and, to be honest, I don’t know if anybody knew what the outcome would be. But at the end, we got that foul in the box and Katherine King put it away. That’s her specialty. We’ve practiced PKs from Day 1 and she’s the person that, when put in that position, keeps her composure. She knows she has a job to do and no matter the pressure, she puts it away.”