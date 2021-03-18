Celebrating BCL’s 50 years: The best from first 25 years and best from past 25 years

ALL-BCL first 25 years
(1971-72 to 1995-96)
Player of the first 25 years
Rodney Monroe, St. Maria Goretti, guard (1983-87)
The rest of the best
Pete Budko, Loyola Blakefield, center (1974 -77)
Duane Ferrell, Calvert Hall, center (1980-84)
Larry Harrison, Towson Catholic, center (1972-75)
Jake Davalli, Calvert Hall, forward (1986-90)
Leon Dickerson, Cardinal Gibbons, forward (1985-88)
Quintin Dailey, Cardinal Gibbons, forward (1976-79)
Norman Black, Cardinal Gibbons, forward (1973-75)
Paul Edwards, Calvert Hall, forward (1979-82)
Devin Gray, St. Frances, forward (1988-91)
Tony Guy, Loyola Blakefield, guard (1975-78)
Marc Wilson, Calvert Hall, guard (1979-82)
Steve Wojciechowski, Cardinal Gibbons, guard (1991-94)
ALL-BCL second 25 years
(1995-96 to current)
Player of the second 25 years
Mark Karcher, St. Frances, forward (1993-97)
The rest of the best
Jalen Smith, Mount Saint Joseph, center (2014-18)
Carmelo Anthony, Towson Catholic, forward (1999-2001)
Rudy Gay, Archbishop Spalding, forward (2002-04)
Sean Mosley, St. Frances, forward (2004-08)
Will Thomas, Mount Saint Joseph, forward (2001-04)
Eric Atkins, Mount Saint Joseph, guard (2006-10)
Adrian “Ace” Baldwin, St. Frances, guard (2016-20)
Phil Booth, Mount Saint Joseph, guard (2010-14)
Malcolm Delaney, Towson Catholic, guard (2003-07)
Juan Dixon, Calvert Hall, guard (1994-97)
Derrick Snowden, Archbishop Spalding, guard (1996-2000)
Immanuel Quickley, John Carroll, guard (2014-18)
Editor’s note: The All-BCL teams were selected by Glenn Graham after consultation with staff, BCL coaches, commissioners and alumni, media sources, along with research in the league’s record book. They are based on the players’ high school careers with emphasis on the individual and team accomplishments largely achieved in the BCL.