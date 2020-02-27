St. Frances, Mt. St. Joe, Loyola and Mt. Carmel to tangle in Baltimore Catholic League basketball semifinals

Outlook: The Gaels, who captured the Maryland Interscholastic Athletic Association A title with a win over St. Frances on Sunday, owns two close regular season wins over Mount Carmel — a 61-59 at home on Dec. 21 and 55-48 on Jan. 31. A tight group of seniors — forward Jason Edokpayi, point guard Ausar Crawley and wing Tyler Brelsford — have been the constants for the Gaels with junior guard D’Angelo Stines (team-high 20 points in the quarterfinal win against St. Maria Goretti) breaking out in the postseason. The Cougars, seeded sixth are a team on the rise, evidenced by the 73-71 road win at third-seeded Archbishop Spalding on Wednesday. Sophomore point guard Deon Perry knocked down 22 points with junior forward Koralp Turk adding 14 in the win.