No. 1 Mount Saint Joseph basketball edges No. 6 John Carroll, 70-63, advances to Sunday’s BCL title game

The feathery touch from star forward Bryson Tucker on a baseline jumper to open the second half was a welcome sight for the Mount Saint Joseph basketball team in Friday night’s Baltimore Catholic League semifinal.
The sophomore guard was uncharacteristically off in the No. 1 Gaels’ sluggish first half against defending champion John Carroll, but the early make in the third quarter represented what was to come.
Mount Saint Joseph, relying on another collective effort led by Tucker and junior forward Amani Hansberry, fended off John Carroll to claim a 70-63 win in front of a near capacity crowd at Loyola Maryland’s Reitz Arena.
After a 2-for-10 shooting performance in the first half, Tucker finished with 22 points. Hansberry scored a game-high 25 points and added 15 rebounds.
Mount Saint Joseph, which captured the Maryland Interscholastic Athletic Association A Conference title Sunday, will take a 30-5 record into Sunday’s championship game against St. Frances, a 76-54 winner over Spalding. Game time is 1 p.m. at Reitz Arena.
John Carroll, which got 21 points from Jeannot Basima, finishes with a 20-11 mark.
Tucker’s opening basket in the third quarter helped spark the Gaels after they mustered only 25 points in the first half and trailed by five. They pulled ahead in the third and made the decisive plays down the stretch to claim the win.
With the Gaels leading 61-58 midway through the fourth quarter, Hansberry scored off an inside feed Tucker, and Tucker made it 65-58 on a baseline drive with 1:54 to play. Five makes from the free-throw line closed out the win.
“I just needed to see a shot go through the net,” Tucker said of the early third quarter shot. “When I came out, it felt good but it wasn’t going in. So when I came out I heard that first one go in, and we just kept on rolling.”
The Gaels got 11 points from Ace Valentine, 10 from Austin Abrams and a strong defensive effort from Aidan Mess, who grabbed seven boards and blocked three shots.
Hansberry, the hero in the Gaels’ overtime win against Loyola Blakefield in Wednesday’s quarterfinal round, was proud and exhausted after a tireless performance.
“I’m just proud of my guys,” he said. “Leadership took over — everybody just bought in and we were able to get some shots, get some stops on defense and push out in transition to get the win.”
John Carroll played its brand of basketball to the end with senior guard Tyson Commander closing out a fine career with 19 points.
“Really proud of our guys,” Patriots coach Seth Goldberg said. “They did a tremendous job. We’ve been focused on our culture all year long. We didn’t let anything bother us tonight — they just hit a couple more shots than we did. It’s tough. It’s what you want — a great game all the way to the end.”
The Gaels will take aim at top-seeded St. Frances, which won both regular-season meetings.
“It’s going to take a lot of effort, a lot of heart and we got to bring it from the start,” Hansberry said. “First quarter, we got to get out early, go have fun and get the dub.”
The Patriots had two significant runs in the first half that helped them take a 30-25 lead at the break.
After John Carroll scored the game’s first seven points, including a 3-pointer from Commander, the Gaels settled in to take a 9-7 lead when Hansberry put back a miss with 2:29 left in the first quarter.
It was all John Carroll the rest of the frame and into the second quarter as the Patriots relentlessly attacked the basket on a 15-2 run for a 22-11 lead with 6:41 to go. Hansberry dug in low to cut into the lead, scoring seven of his 11 first-half points to pull the Gaels within five at halftime.
JC – Commander 19, Basima 21, Tchilombo 2, Vaughn 13, Long Jr. 4, Smith 4. Totals: 25 5-7 63
MSJ: Abrams 10, Hansberry 25, Tucker 22, Valentine 11, Mess 2. Totals: 27 11-15 70
Half: JC, 30-25